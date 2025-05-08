Movie Business CEO Andrew Karpen Dead at 59, Cause of Death Released

Andrew Karpen, the CEO of Bleecker Street Media and founder of the independent distribution company, has passed away.

He was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, last year and died on April 28 in Fairfield County, Connecticut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Karpen was 59.

Bleecker Street president Kent Sanderson paid tribute to Karpen in a statement.

“Our industry has lost a giant,” Sanderson said, per THR. “Andrew taught us all so much, foremost of which is the value of kindness, honesty, and family above all else. His leadership and courage will inspire all of us at Bleecker Street for the rest of our lives.”

In 2014, Karpen founded Bleecker Street, a New York-based film company, with financial backing from Manoj Bhargava, the creator of 5-hour Energy. The company’s name pays homage to the former Focus Features headquarters at 65 Bleecker Street, where Karpen spent a decade as a top executive.

During his tenure at Bleecker Street, he oversaw the release of several notable films, including Trumbo (2015), Beasts of No Nation (2015), and Danny Collins (2015). His leadership continued with acclaimed titles such as Elvis & Nixon (2016), Eye in the Sky (2016), Logan Lucky (2017), and Hotel Mumbai (2018). More recently, the studio brought audiences the 2023 releases Golda, One Life, What Happens Later, and Mafia Mamma while under Karpen’s watch.

Andrew Karpen Started His Film Career at Miramax

Andrew Marc Karpen was born on April 18, 1966, in New York, where his father worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1988 and later earned an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business, showcasing a strong foundation in both education and ambition.

He started his career at Miramax Films, advancing to senior VP of finance & operations, then held leadership roles at Sunbow Entertainment, Independent Pictures, and Oxygen Media. In 2003, he joined Focus Features as COO, became president in 2006, overseeing marketing, distribution, and international operations, and was promoted to co-CEO in 2012.

In 2013, he announced his departure from Focus, opting to stay in New York rather than relocate to Los Angeles after Peter Schlessel succeeded Schamus.

During his time at Focus, he oversaw an impressive slate of films, including Brokeback Mountain (2005), Atonement (2007), Milk (2008), The Kids Are All Right (2010), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), and Dallas Buyers Club (2013).

He is survived by his wife, Pam, whom he married in March 1993. He also leaves behind their three children, Joshua, Zack, and Sloan. Joshua and his wife, Kristen, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.