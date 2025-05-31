Mother Tortured And Left Brain Dead In Filthy Bed Dies 8 Months Later. Suspect May Face Murder Charge

A 35-year-old Michigan mother of three, Kelley LaLonde, was found in a deplorable state following a days-long torture allegedly carried out by Jonathan Zieroff. Eight months after suffering serious injuries, she was pronounced brain dead and passed away. Zieroff, who has been charged with torture, may now face murder charges.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, LaLonde was found at Zieroff’s home on September 12, 2024. Lying in a filthy bed, covered in her own urine, Lalonde had suffered multiple cuts and bruises on her body. Internal injuries were also found, with the mother of three suffering from brain bleeding.

According to Law & Crime, officers with the Carrollton Township Police Department located LaLonde after her mother reported her missing. The victim had not answered her phone or attended work in five days.

It was LaLonde’s mother who pointed at Zieroff after alleging that he had injured LaLonde in the past. One day after the victim was found, police arrested Jonathan Zieroff after tracking his phone. At the time, he was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and second-offense aggravated domestic violence.

Brain Dead

For eight months, Kelley LaLonde remained in critical condition and was placed on a ventilator. According to PEOPLE, days before LaLonde’s death, and after she was pronounced brain dead on May 13, prosecutors dropped the case against Zieroff to charge him with torture.

On May 26, Kelly LaLonde passed away. An autopsy will be conducted and, depending on the results, Jonathan Zieroff could be charged with murder.

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise funds for LaLonde’s funeral expenses. The fundraiser mentioned her three children, Cloey, Logan, and Allie, ages 14, 11, and 3. According to her obituary, she is also survived by her parents and her sister.

“She had a vibrant spirit, characterized by her love for singing and dancing, which often brought joy to those around her,” the obituary reads. “Kelley LaLonde’s warmth, kindness, and infectious laughter will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will continue to shine through the lives she touched and the love she gave so freely.”