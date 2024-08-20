mother-of-8-shot-to-death-by-alleged-drug-dealers-in-horrifying-video

A horrifying video obtained by TMZ shows a brutal murder of a mother that occurred in Oakland, California earlier this month. And even worse, the tragedy happened in broad daylight.

Maria Ramos, a mother to eight children, was shot to death by drug dealers on August 7. Ramos had previously approached the dealers about selling drugs to one of her children. Ramos recognized one of the dealers because when she saw them pull up in the getaway vehicle. She approached the SUV and pepper-sprayed one of the assailants.

Chaos ensued after that.

Mother of Eight Shot in Chilling Murder Video

“Ramos jumps out of the passenger side of the SUV and pepper sprays the pot dealers in the backseat of their vehicle. Two of the dealers then hop out of their car, but one quickly gets back into the front passenger seat after firing a gunshot at Ramos,” TMZ wrote.

“The other armed teen then opens fire at Ramos as she runs away while getting struck by at least one bullet, but you don’t see it on film.”

Victim’s Family Expresses Sorrow, Calls For Change

As one might expect, Ramos’ chilling execution in broad daylight sent several shockwaves through her community. Particularly her family.

Ramos’ mother’ Carmen Velasco says that the late mother of eight had previously suffered from drug addiction. Which may have been why she was so determined for the dealers to leave her children alone.

“She was a cheerful person, a very lovable person to her and her kids. You know she was very lovable. She liked taking her kids out all the time. Her kids were her world to her,” Velasco said.

Ramos’ aunt Carmen Beltran expressed her sorrow after her death. She also hopes that it will be a wake-up call for others in the community to change their ways.

“She left her eight kids, and that’s really hard,” Beltran said.

“They should change the way they live over here. We don’t have to be killing people for no reason, you know? There’s another way to fix the problem. You have some problem with somebody, you don’t have to shoot nobody.”