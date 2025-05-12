Milwaukee Apartment Residents Jump From Windows In Fire That Killed 5

A four-story apartment in Milwaukee caught fire on Mother’s Day, resulting in the tragic deaths of five of its residents. In total, 30 people were rescued from the fire, with some of the survivors jumping out of windows to escape the inferno. Reportedly, the building didn’t have sprinklers.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the incident took place on Sunday, May 11. At around 7:45 a.m. first responder arrived at the Highland Court Apartments located in West. Highland Boulevard.

As per CBS News, the fire was so intense that the first firefighters who arrived became overwhelmed. Ladder trucks were used, and firefighters crawled on their hands and knees to rescue people inside. In total, 30 people were rescued, and approximately 200 people were displaced.

Some of the survivors jumped out of windows to avoid the flames and smoke inhalation.

“There was so much smoke,” resident James Rubinstein said, as per CBS News. “I climbed out the courtyard with my cat in my backpack.”

Similarly, resident Eddie Edwards said, “I wasn’t thinking about nothing but getting away. Getting out and saving everyone’s life. It was a scary moment.”

Unfortunately, a total of five people lost their lives. Four people died at the scene, with a fifth succumbing to their injuries at a local hospital, as per Aaron Lipski, the Milwaukee Fire Department Chief.

No Sprinklers

Lipski spoke with media outlets and revealed that the building didn’t have sprinklers. Built in 1968, the building didn’t require to have either sprinklers or standpipes.

“You make absolutely no mistake: That dramatically impacts the survivability in this building once a fire starts,” Lipski said. “It’s the grandfather clause. Nobody was required to go back and make that building fire-safe, and you result with this today.”

According to the fire chief, they have fought for a change for many years. While it is expensive, he believes that saving lives is much more important. The five deaths are a testament to that, as per Lipski.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the incident on X.

“It’s a sad day in the city as a fire killed multiple victims at 27th and Highland,” Johnson wrote. “I spoke with firefighters and residents – hearing about dramatic escapes and rescues from the building. Authorities are looking into the cause. My thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.