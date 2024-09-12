mother-and-sleeping-kids-allegedly-kicked-off-flight-for-asking-about-delay

A mother and two sleeping kids were allegedly kicked off an airplane after she asked about a long flight delay.

The incident, which occurred in March of 2022, was caught on video. In the clip, an airport employee, who appeared to be security, asked the mother to come with her while the kids were sleeping. The employee did not share any explanation and eventually urged the mother off the plane to have the conversation.

“Are you joking?” the mother asked. “Why?”

Another passenger then stated, “We’ve been waiting for three hours.” As the mother said, “No, no… this is really really not. I’m not. That’s so wrong.”



“This is a very big mistake,” the mother, appearing to be understandably frustrated, stated. “Very big mistake okay. I need somebody to come to because my kids are sleeping and I’ve been waiting. I asked you for answers because I did, you couldn’t give me answers and I was making you feel uncomfortable.”

The other passenger then stood up with the mother, stating, she hadn’t been rude or making anyone uncomfortable.

“I need answers as to why because I haven’t done anything,” the mother continued. The airport employee stated she would give answers, but only if she complied. “Ma’am I need you to sit down with me,” the employee said. “We’ll talk outside.”

The mother replied, “No, we won’t.”

When the employee said the flight would be delayed if she didn’t get off the plane to talk, the other passengers said, “It’s already been delayed.”

Eventually, the crew member told the mother to wake the kids up. They even threatened to call someone if the passenger didn’t comply with the requests. The mother and her children left their seats and exited the aircraft.

The Mother Asked Why the Flight Was Delayed Before Being Forced Off the Plane

The person recording the video, identified as December Sherman, revealed that the mother and kids incident occurred on a Frontier Airlines flight. It was traveling from Orlando, Florida.

Sherman said that the mother had politely asked the flight attendant why they had been stuck on the plane for hours without any explanation.

“She voiced her frustration but wasn’t rude at all,” Sherman recalled. “Next thing I know people step onto the plane and fill the open seats and I was really confused by this.”

It remains unclear what happened to the mother and her kids after they were kicked off the flight.