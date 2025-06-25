Mother Allegedly Pinned Down Daughter, 5, And Removed Two Front Teeth In Raleigh County, West Virginia

A 40-year-old Virginia woman in Raleigh County, Rebecca Lee Bailey, was accused of attacking her 5-year-old daughter at home. Allegedly, Bailey pinned the child down and managed to forcibly remove two of her teeth.

According to an update issued by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), the incident occurred on Thursday, June 19. RCSO had received a report of child abuse in the town of Lester.

Upon arrival, deputies found Bailey, determining that she had allegedly pinned down the 5-year-old. The RCSO alleged that the 40-year-old mother then attempted to pull out her daughter’s teeth. The 5-year-old ended up losing two front bottom teeth.

Witnesses present in the area told deputies that Bailey was reportedly yelling at the child during the alleged attack. The woman allegedly screamed that the 5-year-old had a “demon in her,” and she was holding a cross at the time.

Thankfully, a witness, a family member who was awoken by the alleged attack, managed to intervene and stayed with the 5-year-old until law enforcement arrived, as per the RCSO.

Mother Arrested

Following the investigation, Rebecca Lee Bailey was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in injury. Child Protective Services and EMS were contacted and managed to treat the girl and place her in a safe environment.

“The child was later released to a responsible family member, and the suspect was transported to Southern Regional Jail for processing,” the RCSO added.

There is no further information regarding the attack. Whether Bailey allegedly used her own hands or an instrument to remove her daughter’s teeth remains a mystery. The identity of the family member who intervened and stayed with the 5-year-old is also known.

“Sheriff Frank Priddy and Chief Deputy Frankie Shelton would like to thank the brave family member who intervened, as well as Deputies Lilly and Eller for their swift response, thorough investigation, and dedication to protecting the safety and wellbeing of our children,” the RCSO concluded.

According to court records obtained by Law & Crime, Bailey is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. She will appear before Judge Greg Tanner at 10 a.m. on June 30 for her preliminary hearing.