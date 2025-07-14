Mother Accused Of Killing Daughter With Sword Following Fight Over ‘Dumb Stuff’ In Stark County, Ohio

A 49-year-old Ohio mother, Terri Niner, is accused of stabbing her autistic adult daughter with a sword during an argument. During a 911 call, Niner allegedly told the dispatcher that the two women were fighting “over some dumb stuff.”

As reported by The Repository, the incident occurred at around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 10. Legal documents obtained by the outlet revealed that police officers responded to a 20th St. NE residence in Stark County and saw paramedics treating Ayla Mangan, Niner’s daughter. She was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy, where she was pronounced dead.

Upon entering the residence, police found what they described as a “short sword” near a bedroom door, as per a police report. Blood drops were spotted between the back door and the living room.

When prompted about the sword, Francis Niner, Terri’s husband and Mangan’s stepfather, told officers that he collects knives. The sword was part of his collection, which was kept on a wall.

911 Call

In the initial 911 call, also obtained by The Repository, Terri Niner claimed that Manger was playing with a knife.

“Please help us, please,” Terri said, as Francis applied pressure to Mangan’s wound.

At one moment, after discussing the nature of the injury, the 911 dispatcher asked, “Did you cut her?”

Terri allegedly denied it and said that her daughter threw herself backwards after she took the knife from her. She described her daughter as autistic and that the move caused her to be stabbed.

The mother also added that she and the dispatcher always fought “over some dumb stuff.”

Despite the parents’ claims, they were both arrested. A Canton police criminal complaint alleges that Terri stabbed Ayla Mangan in the back during an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Terri Niner was charged with murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Francis Niner was charged with obstructing justice as he was allegedly being “untruthful,” choosing to withhold information to protect his wife.

In an interview with WKYC, neighbor Patty Culp described Mangan as a “nice young lady.”

“She would always clean the windows or sweep the sidewalks, always doing something, trying to help out around the house, you know?” Culp said. “And I never heard any arguing over there whatsoever between the three of them.”

“They all seem to have gotten along pretty well.”