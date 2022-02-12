These Are The 4 Most Toxic Couples In The Zodiac, According To The Stars

The Sun, Moon, planets, and stars influence our actions and emotions. In turn, they determine how we interact with each other on Earth. The Zodiac can reveal our greatest strengths and weaknesses, romantic or otherwise.

From how likely we are to cheat to expressing our emotions, the stars have a lot to say about us. They also have a lot to say about you and your boo. Indeed, the heavens can spot a toxic relationship from a mile (or lightyear) away.

Forget Romeo and Juliet. If you want to find out if you and your lover are star-crossed, look to the Zodiac. These romantic Zodiac pairings often bring more strife than sap.

1. Gemini & Pisces

Gemini and Pisces are both mutable signs. On the surface, these signs appear easy-going and flexible. Thus, this pair tends to do well in superficial or platonic relationships. However, things get rocky in long-term relationships.

Gemini is versatile almost to a fault. They are restless overthinkers in constant search of the next best thing. In a battle of heart versus head, Geminis usually let logic win. This couldn’t be further from the M.O. of romantic, aloof Pisces.

Pisces are prone to melancholy as it is. When stuck in a relationship where they don’t feel appreciated, they’ll only sink further into their emotions. Gemini’s finicky nature is confusing and hurtful to Pisces, though they won’t always have the courage to say it.

This pairing requires compromise on both sides. Otherwise, everyone is leaving with their feelings hurt.

2. Cancer & Leo

Cancer and Leo couldn’t be more opposite if they tried. For example, Cancer is a cardinal water sign controlled by the Moon. Conversely, Leo is a fixed fire sign ruled by the Sun. While it’s true that opposites can attract, this passion is often fleeting.

Leos needs admiration in a relationship. They tend to prefer center stage and seek new opportunities to shine. These fiery signs hold themselves and others to incredibly high standards. For emotional Cancer, they usually come up short.

Cancers are moody homebodies. In the honeymoon stage of a relationship, Cancers can satiate Leos’ need for affection. But as it progresses, Cancers will grow weary of Leos’ antics. Meanwhile, Leos will grow bored and frustrated.

Regardless of whether it works out, Leos and Cancers stand to learn a lot from each other. They just need to learn how to step around their egos and emotions to make that happen.

3. Aries & Libra

These two cardinal signs will attract each other with their inspirational attitudes and desire for change. However, once they realize how different their approaches to success are, the romance tends to get rocky.

Aries is a fire sign, while Libra is an air sign. The two can either extinguish or aggravate the other. More often than not, it’s the former. These signs have completely opposing views of confrontation. Libra avoids it at all costs, while Aries thrives in it.

Because Libra hates being alone, they will usually stay with Aries long after their relationship’s expiration date. Aries enjoys consistent attention but will act out once they get bored. Meanwhile, Libra’s affinity for fantasy will convince them that nothing is wrong.

This pairing tends to be complementary in platonic and professional settings instead of romantic ones.

4. Taurus & Sagittarius

What do you get when you mix a restless go-getter with a stubborn homebody? Drama, of course! Taurus is a fixed earth sign: grounded and steady. On the other hand, Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign: restless and obsessive.

Moreover, Taurus’ are deeply attuned to their inner, emotional selves. Because Venus rules them, they tend to be a little egotistical and very decadent. Sagittarius is like a bull in a China shop crashing through Taurus’s carefully curated dojo.

To Sagittarius, Taurus is uncompromising to a fault. Their rigid ways quickly grow unattractive to the ever-aspirational Sag. In the best cases, Taurus can ground Sag and Sag can motivate Taurus.

However, it usually manifests as a constant push-and-pull until one person finally breaks.

