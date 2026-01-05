‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Reportedly Gets Engaged

A Mortal Kombat star has entered a new round—this time in the game of love—getting engaged to their longtime player two…

Australian actor Josh Lawson, known for playing the fan-favorite character Kano in Mortal Kombat and its upcoming sequel, is engaged to former The Project talent manager Sharyn Hart, according to the Herald Sun.

The 44-year-old, publicity-shy actor and Hart are reportedly former partners who have been dating for a while. Hart, a talent manager, recently lost her role as a guest liaison at The Project after the long-running panel show was canceled in the summer of 2025.

Josh Lawson at the ‘Mortal Kombat’ Premiere at Event Cinemas Innaloo in 2021, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Faith Moran/GC Images)

The Sydney-based couple has yet to share details of their relationship or engagement on social media. Best known for his role in House of Lies, Lawson also played a notable part in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

The ‘Mortal Kombat’ Star and His Alleged Bride to Be Both Had High Profile Romances

Hart was previously linked to AFL legend Jimmy Bartel in 2019, shortly after the football star split from his wife, Nadia. At the time, Hart, then a producer at Network Ten’s The Project, was rumored to be among the women in a “close friendship” with Bartel after his marriage ended. However, she later shut down the gossip, making it clear there was no romance.

However, Hart told the Daily Mail that claims she was in a relationship with the Geelong Cats superstar were “factually incorrect.” Their friendship is believed to have formed on the set of Before the Game, a former AFL talk show on Network Ten.

During the show, Bartel was in the middle of his successful AFL career, which included three premierships, a Brownlow Medal, and a Norm Smith Medal.

Hart, a mother of one, later worked as a producer for The Project and the Network Ten reality hit I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Meanwhile, Lawson made headlines in 2012 when he began dating actress Rachael Taylor after they co-starred in the Australian comedy Any Questions for Ben? Soon after, he was spotted with model Emily Gillies.

Josh Lawson Recently Ditched Los Angeles for Sydney

In 2021, the Mortal Kombat star opened up about his career and his decision to return to Australia after spending over a decade in Los Angeles.

In a candid interview, the actor admitted that his dreams of becoming a Hollywood leading man may never be realized, noting that stars like Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have set the bar incredibly high.

“‘Now, leading men are The Rock, Jason Statham, and Chris Hemsworth, who is like a genetic freak in a way. He is so good-looking it is just crazy,” he told the Telegraph, per the Daily Mail.

“There are these people who are so attractive that the bar is so high now I don’t even want to play the game. I will leave that to the beautiful people.”

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat II drops into theaters this May.