morgan-wallen-ditches-acm-awards-for-a-round-of-golf-with-tom-brady

Looks like Morgan Wallen swapped the 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards for a round of golf with his buddy Tom Brady. Who needs a trophy when you’ve got tee time with the GOAT?

The 31-year-old was notably absent from the May 8 award show, despite earning multiple nominations, including the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award.

Just before the show began, the country star shared a photo of himself spending time with Tom Brady. Posted on his Instagram Stories, Wallen captured a moment of him and the 47-year-old retired NFL legend tossing a pigskin on a golf course.

“Had a little mustard on it,” the singer and noted chair tosser captioned the image.

Morgan Wallen seemingly skipped the 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards to hang out with Tom Brady. (Image via Instagram / Morgan Wallen)

At the ACM Awards, held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Morgan Wallen was nominated for an impressive seven awards. His nominations included Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Music Event of the Year.

However, he didn’t nab any trophies this time out.

Morgan Wallen Has Made it a Habit to Skip Award Shows

Wallen’s continued absence from award shows has become a recurring trend, as he has skipped several ceremonies in recent months despite receiving numerous nominations at each event.

In February, country star Morgan Wallen missed the 2025 Grammy Awards, despite being a first-time nominee with two nominations. He was in the running for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for his collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help.” However, he came up short in both categories.

The singer skipped the 2024 CMA Awards but still received the honor of Entertainer of the Year. Actor Jeff Bridges accepted the award on the artist’s behalf, though he accidentally mispronounced the singer’s name while announcing the win.

The victory came years after the CMAs barred Wallen from attending the ceremony due to a scandal involving the use of a racial slur.