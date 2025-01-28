More Than 60 Geese, Ducks and Swans Found Dead in Park

Residents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are growing concerned after it was reported that more than 60 dead geese, ducks, and swans were discovered in a nearby park on Sunday, Jan. 19.

According to a press release, Massachusetts state officials warned that a potential case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has killed dozens of birds at Billington Sea Pond. The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) have now advised that the public refrain from handling dead or sick birds or other animals.

“The recent outbreak at Billington Sea in Plymouth has impacted over 60 Canada geese, swans, and ducks,” the officials stated. “Smaller outbreaks of suspected HPAI impacting fewer than 15 geese at each location have been reported in recent weeks in other parts of the state.”

The dead birds have been collected, tested, and safely disposed of. Officials further stated that the public’s reporting of sick and dead birds will expedite testing and diagnosis. This is in cooperation with state and federal partners monitoring HPAI.

“Both wild and domesticated birds can become infected with HPAI,” the officials pointed out. “Raptors, waterfowl, and other aquatic birds are most at risk for infection, although any bird species should be considered susceptible. Birds may be infected with HPAI without showing any signs of illness.”

It was further revealed that mammals, specifically those that scavenge birds, such as foxes, can also become infected by HPAI.

“Humans are rarely infected with avian influenza viruses,” officials added. “Humans that have prolonged close contact with sick or dead birds infected with HPAI are the most at risk of becoming infected.”

Other Cities in Massachusetts Potentially Impacted By Avian Flu Outbreaks

Days after the 60 geese, swans, and ducks were discovered at Billington Sea Pond, the D.W. Field Park in Brockton and Avon was closed due to a potential Avian flu outbreak.

Boston.com reported that several dead swans and geese were found on the Upper Porter Pond in D.W. Field Park last week. Officials at the park’s department have filed reports through state animal control services and the MassWildlife. Department of Fish and Game.

The Brockton Emergency Management Agency announced that as “an abundance of caution due to wildlife issues,” they are shutting down the park.

The park will remain closed until officials finish investigating the cause of death of the deceased swan and geese.

Park officials have also warned the public to avoid injured or dead birds. This is to minimize the risk of spreading Avian flu. The public is also recommended not to feed any geese or ducks until the investigation is complete.

