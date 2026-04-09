more-brad-pitt-and-angelina-jolie-legal-drama-revealed

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly squaring off in court yet again, this time over when to kick off the trial for their never-ending legal saga.

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According to TMZ, Pitt is tired of waiting and wants this whole ordeal over with so he can get back to enjoying his French mega-mansion. Court documents obtained by the outlet show the exes can’t even agree on a trial start date for their legal battle over Chateau Miraval, the French winery they bought in happier, pre-divorce times.

Pitt, 62, sued Jolie, 50, claiming the thrice-divorced mother of six sold her stake in the winery without his permission. Meanwhile, Jolie said she didn’t need her twice-divorced ex-husband to sign off on the deal after their negotiations broke down.

According to court documents, the trial for the years-long dispute is currently set for February 1, 2027. However, Jolie is asking for it to be pushed back to November 2027.

Pitt Claims Delays with Ongoing Legal Drama with Jolie Are Robbing Him of Enjoyment of His French Estate

Pitt is reportedly willing to budge by a couple of months, but not all the way to November 2027. He claims the endless delays are depriving him of “the quiet enjoyment of his home in France.” Pitt also isn’t a fan of the winery’s new co-owner, who he believes is attempting a “hostile takeover” of the business.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt back in 2011. (Photo by Omer Cetres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In his filing, Pitt claims the ongoing legal drama has “stymied” the winery business. He says he wants the dispute resolved quickly so that everyone “can move on with their lives.”

According to TMZ, Pitt is also pushing for a quicker trial date. He is arguing that key witnesses might not be available later. Pitt’s legal team noted that Jolie’s former business manager, Terry Bird, “unfortunately passed away.” They also claim her lawyer may be “too ill to testify.”

Pitt’s camp says Jolie has offered no good reason for the delay.

However, Jolie’s camp fired back. They say Pitt was the one who kicked off this whole messy lawsuit with its complicated issues and international witnesses. As for Pitt not being able to enjoy his French chateau, Jolie isn’t buying it. Her team claims “there is no evidence anywhere that Mr. Pitt’s ability to live in his own home has been impacted by this case one iota.”