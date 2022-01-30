What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Taurus For Women?

Even if you don’t buy into astrology, you’ve probably known your astrological sun sign for your entire life. However, understanding your whole birth chart can give you a much better understanding of your horoscope and how astrology affects you. For instance, your moon sign dictates how you deal with life’s curveballs and your mood and emotional side. Learning about your moon sign can help you understand your true inner self.

In this post, we’ll take a look at what it means to be a woman with a Taurus moon—including how your moon sign affects your personality, love life, and career compatibilities.

Characteristics Of A Taurus Moon

(mountain beetle/Shutterstock.com)

If you’ve discovered that your moon is in Taurus, you probably value feeling safe above all else. For Taurus moons, comfort and security are key elements to leading a happy life. As a result, Taurus moons tend to be calm and peaceful.

Taurus moons are lucky to have an innate knowledge of their own needs. This comes along with good intuition. Furthermore, they know how to get their needs met. This makes Taurus moons likely to attract the life they want and enjoy it. Taurus moons aren’t easily bothered, and bad moods are quick to pass. They are also realistic thinkers and aren’t likely to focus on pipe dreams.

Taurus is a fixed earth sign. Fixed signs are patient and persevering. They seek consistency and stability and thrive in situations with easily predictable outcomes. Earth signs are drawn to the physical world and seek out things that are tangible. Because of this attachment to the physical world, Taurus moons are likely to have an extra appreciation for physical pleasure. Food, massages, skincare, and soft fabrics may be favorite things for Taurus moons.

Having a moon in Taurus can often lead to having a great memory. It can also indicate creativity and a knack for all things artistic. Taurus moons value material objects and money. This is because they find it so important to be comfortable and have their needs constantly met. But, even so, Taurus moons are far from greedy. They enjoy making sure they have what they need as well as sharing with others.

The Weaknesses Of A Moon in Taurus

(Miha Creative/Shutterstock.com)

While Taurus moons have many admirable strengths, they have some weaknesses they should be mindful of. Taurus moons can be indecisive. They need time to make choices or form reactions. If they are forced to react to things quickly, they can panic and find themselves breaking down. Taurus moons find it difficult to go with the flow and prefer to have control over plans and outcomes. They also tend to be introverted and can get overwhelmed by too many people vying for their attention.

Taurus moons tend to be very possessive in life and love, which can cause obvious problems. If they feel betrayed, they’re very likely to seek revenge. Situations like these can cause Taurus moons to hold grudges. First impressions have a major impact on Taurus moons. If they get a bad first impression of something, this impression can last forever. Two of Taurus moons’ most powerful and overwhelming fears are not having everything they need and not being loved the way they want to.

The Love Life Of A Taurus Moon

(sarayut_sy/Shutterstock.com)

Taurus moons love love. They tend to be very romantic. They are loving, sentimental, and sometimes sappy. But, they are also steadfast and committed to their partners. Once they commit, they’re in it for the long haul. However, they still strive to keep themselves protected when it comes to matters of the heart

Even if you don’t believe in astrology, chances are you’ve googled your zodiac compatibility with a crush at one point or another. Interestingly, your moon sign may actually have more bearing on your compatibility than your sun sign. So, who are Taurus moons the most compatible with?

Most Compatible Moon Signs :

Taurus moon – Since Taurus moons are so in touch with their needs and how to get them, it’s really no wonder that a pair of them makes for a wonderfully communicative match. As long as these two make an effort not to be too steadfast and butt heads, this relationship will be easy and fun. Taurus moons will enjoy physical touch, food, and relaxing together.

Virgo moon – Virgo moons share Taurus moons’ love for contact with the physical world. And, these two have differing views that balance each other well. Virgo moons question and worry about their decisions, and Taurus Moon’s certainty and steadfastness can provide a nice balance. Capricorn moon – Capricorn moons share Taurus moons’ practicality, financial responsibility, and love of planning. Capricorn moons are hard workers, and Taurus moons can help them enjoy life as well as open up when it comes to affection.

Least Compatible Moon Signs:

Gemini moon – Gemini moons love change and stimulation. They’re also quick to become restless and reluctant to commit. These traits are non-starters for Taurus moons who need someone stable and content with a peaceful home life. Taurus moons also need someone more physically affectionate than what Gemini moons can provide. Libra moon – These moons seek harmony in their home lives, so when paired together, they can get conflict avoidant and cover up how they really feel. Libra moons also have a tendency to get comfortable in relationships and take them for granted, which won’t work well for Taurus moons. Aquarius moon – These two moon signs are both stubborn and unlikely to compromise, while also being very different in their wants. For obvious reasons, this makes for a messy match. Aquarius moons are spontaneous and adventure-seeking, while Taurus moons need to search for a partner who is more stable and consistent.

The Taurus Moon Career

(mountain beetle/Shutterstock.com)

For Taurus moons, self-esteem can be closely linked to material stability. If you’re struggling financially, your self-worth will be negatively impacted. As a result, Taurus moons are very career-driven. Taurus moons like working somewhere with a clear hierarchy, and they don’t mind being lower on the ladder. They appreciate knowing who’s the boss and being in sync with their superiors. Taurus moons are efficient and great at teamwork.

Folks with moons in Taurus are likely to have nice voices, which could make them great public speakers, teachers, or even singers. The Taurus moon’s knack for creativity can make them perfect for artistic careers like photographers, architects, interior designers, or fashion designers.

Taurus moons are great with money and saving, which makes them perfect fits for careers in finance or banking. Many Taurus moons prefer to be inside and not get their hands dirty at work. However, because Tauruses have an attachment to the earth, some may enjoy working outdoors.