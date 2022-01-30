What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Aquarius For Women?

If you’re into horoscopes and want to dig a bit deeper into the world of astrology, one of the best ways to do it is to learn about your moon sign. In addition to enhancing the meaning of your sun sign readings, understanding your moon sign can help you better understand your true inner self. It’s what influences your emotions, guides your gut reactions, and penetrates the various layers of your subconscious.

In this post, we’ll take an in-depth look at the meaning of a moon in Aquarius for women. If you’re an Aquarius Moon, you’ll learn about everything from your personal strengths and weaknesses to your romantic desires and career compatibilities. Aquarius moon characteristics are fascinating, so buckle up and get ready to tap into a side of yourself you may not have known before.

Characteristics Of An Aquarius Moon

People born under an Aquarius Moon are fiercely independent. They like spending time on their own and feel a big surge of pride when they solve a problem or complete a difficult task by themselves. Strong-willed and determined, Aquarius Moonchildren are loyal friends, rational thinkers, and often the voice of reason during arguments and conflicts. They’re also introspective and analytical, always taking the time to weigh out pros and cons before making a big decision.

Even though they’re comfortable flying solo, Aquarius Moons are very sociable and friendly. They are good at initiating conversations and making people feel included, and they typically have large and diverse friend groups. Being helpful and of service to others is important to Aquarius Moons, as is keeping an open mind in new or challenging situations.

Another strength of an Aquarius Moon is their desire to do good. They are always looking for ways to improve the lives of others, and are often willing to sacrifice their own needs for the greater good. When they devote themselves to causes they care about, they always put their all into their efforts. They also love to discuss their beliefs in conversations and debates, and are usually successful at getting their point across because they are naturally communicative and well-spoken.

Compassion is another positive trait that people born under an Aquarius Moon have in abundance. They care deeply for others and are not afraid to act if they see someone suffering or being treated cruelly or unfairly. At the same time, Aquarius Moons are not overly swayed by emotions and have an innate ability to see things objectively. They are kind and loving but also democratic in their thinking and capable of putting their personal feelings aside to solve a problem.

The Weaknesses Of A Moon in Aquarius

While the strengths of an Aquarius Moon are plentiful, they have some weaknesses to watch out for. Their strong will and determination can turn into stubbornness, and they can become fixated on doing things perfectly. Always the first to offer a hand to others, Aquarius Moons have trouble asking for help for themselves. Sometimes, they turn their self-sufficiency into a defect by refusing to admit when they need to lean on others—and can burn themselves out in the process.

Similarly, it’s difficult for Aquarius Moons to receive gratitude from others. They have a hard time recognizing their own value and may not be able to see just how much their efforts help other people. Don’t take it personally if an Aquarius Moon responds lukewarmly to a thank you note or other tokens of gratitude you give them. It’s not that they don’t appreciate it, it’s just that they don’t believe they’re truly worthy of the gift.

Aquarius Moons are sometimes seen as cold and distant because of their need to be independent and their desire to spend time on their own. They also don’t make many outward displays of affections, which can be misinterpreted as a sign that they’re detached, uncaring, or apathetic. Aquarius Moons sometimes keep their loved ones at a distance out of fear that they’ll lose their strong sense of self or have their personal space compromised. While they may be outwardly sociable and have a big circle of friends, people born under an Aquarius Moon tend to let only a handful of people get truly close to them.

It’s also not uncommon for Aquarius Moons to be prideful. Some people might even describe them as “holier than thou.” They may have trouble hearing other people’s advice and opinions because they are so bound and determined to do it all on their own. While they may not show it, they can get easily hurt when someone disagrees with them (especially in front of other people) or challenges a belief that they’ve long held as fact.

The Love Life Of An Aquarius Moon

People born under an Aquarius moon value their independence and tend to look for partners who won’t restrict them. They also have no desire to control or smother their spouse—just as they expect the freedom to come and go as they please, they respect their partner’s right to do the same.

Aquarius Moons don’t like to settle. If they feel unhappy or unfulfilled in a relationship, they’ll waste no time getting out of it. At the end of the day, they prefer to be alone than with someone who isn’t right for them. In some cases, Aquarius Moonchildren may prefer to be in open relationships or only engage in “friends with benefits” arrangements.

That said, when they are willing to commit, Aquarius Moons can be loyal and loving partners. They may be a bit reserved when it comes to public displays of affection, but they know how to give and receive love in intimate and private settings.

When it comes to compatibility, Aquarius Moons match well with Aries Moons because they are both strong-willed and value their independence. Aquarius/Aries Moon couples typically know how to give each other just the right amount of space while also fulfilling their need for interesting conversation and commitment to the greater good.

Libra Moons are also a good match for Aquarius Moons, as both are friendly and sociable but not overly emotional. Both like to keep things low-key and avoid relationship drama as much as possible—though Libra Moons are a bit less independent and can get needy if they feel minimized or ignored.

Sparks also tend to fly between Aquarius Moons and Libra Moons, as both crave deep, intellectual conversation and debate. Aquarius/Libra Moon matches easily understand each other’s need for independence and alone time, and are able to talk to each other reasonably and rationally when they have disagreements. It’s not unusual for this moon pairing to be involved in an open relationship, as neither one sees their love life as their top priority.

One match that’s typically not made in heaven is a coupling between an Aquarius Moon and a Taurus Moon. Taurus Moons can be possessive in relationships, which is something an Aquarius Moon just won’t stand for. Another incompatible pairing is an Aquarius Moon with a Virgo Moon because they have opposing personality traits in almost every area. Lastly, relationships rarely work out between Aquarius Moons and Capricorn Moons, as the latter tends to be much too traditional and conservative for a brazen, strong-willed Aquarius.

The Aquarius Moon Career

When it comes to career, Aquarius Moons are often creatives. They do best in roles that require deep thought paired with problem-solving. While they have the ability to collaborate and get along with others in teams, they tend to do their best work solo. Content writing, coding, academic research, and graphic design are fields in which an Aquarius Moon might excel.

Because of their determined nature and desire to fight for what’s right, Aquarius Moons are also well equipped to work in politics or help lead charitable organizations. They can be an asset in scientific fields, too, particularly ones that require deep, abstract thinking, such as physics, astronomy, and aeronautics