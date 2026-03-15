Months After Being Declared Cancer-Free, English Man Shot Dead By Mistake

A father in England who had recently celebrated beating cancer was shot dead in what authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity.

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Dale “Brett” Stogden, 50, died after a gunman opened fire near a bus stop in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on August 12, 2025, per a West Yorkshire Police press release. Prosecutors say the attackers were targeting other individuals and did not intend to kill Stogden.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Leyton Davies fired the fatal shots from a stolen vehicle while two accomplices, Adam Ahmed, 21, and Marc Carter, 20, were also present. Authorities said the group had been searching for two other men who were with Stogden at the time of the shooting.

Stogden suffered severe injuries. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died the same night.

Dale Stogden Was Only Recently Cancer-Free

The tragedy came only months after Stogden learned that he was cancer-free following a battle with lung cancer, his daughters told SWNS. Relatives said he had been looking forward to the future and spending more time with loved ones after his recovery.

His daughters, Piper and Alyssa, described their father as a kind and caring man who always tried to help others. Family members and friends remembered him for his generosity and his determination to rebuild his life after surviving cancer.

“Dad had the biggest heart of gold and no matter what he was going through he always had a smile on his face,” they said. “We will always remember dad as the kindest and the funniest person in world we will miss his smile, funny jokes and the good times we had together.”

Police launched an investigation shortly after the shooting and later brought charges against the three suspects. After a two-week trial, a court convicted Davies of murder. The jury also found Ahmed and Carter guilty of manslaughter for their roles in the crime.

For Stogden’s family, the loss remains especially painful because it came so soon after a hard-fought health battle.