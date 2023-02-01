Your Monthly Horoscope: February 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

The first month of the year brought about potent retrogrades and intense inner reflection. As we transition into February, the cosmos promise to be no less stern with its influence. From dwarf retrogrades to dynamic celestial aspects, there is much to look forward to (and prepare for) in the coming month.

February’s trademark holiday, Valentine’s Day, often swings these forecasts toward the romantic and dreamy. However, the alignments this year suggest there might be trouble in paradise, as they say. Luckily, it seems these conflicts will beget greater understanding and compassion for ourselves.

While every individual will experience the alignment of the stars’ differently according to their natal chart, there are some overarching celestial events that will tangibly affect us all. Here are some of February’s most notable moments.

A Powerful Opposition Under Leo

February’s first major cosmic alignment will occur on the 5th when the Moon reaches its peak fullness under Leo in the 11th House of Friendship. While there, the Moon will directly oppose the Sun sitting in the 5th House of Pleasure under Aquarius. Our egos and emotions will be at their peaks at this time.

Leo’s fiery energy can be a charismatic catalyst for change, but it can also become an uncontrollable blaze if you’re not careful. Be cautious of the words you choose around friends and family. These relationships, while stronger than others, are not immune to damage from thoughtless communication.

Three Dwarf Retrogrades

One day after the full Moon in Leo, two more dwarf planets will join the already-retrograde Makemake: Ceres and Haumea. The former flies closely to Makemake, while the latter straddles the line between the 1st and 2nd Houses. This placement further exacerbates retrogrades’ calls for deep self-reflection.

Makemake governs our activist spirit; Ceres, our need to nurture and be nurtured; and Haumea, our intuition and trusting instincts. Now is not the time to question gut feelings or bad vibes. If you feel like you need to take a closer look at something, then it’s worth doing so—for your own peace of mind, at least.

Venus’s Trial And Tribulations

February is Venus’s time to shine. This nearby planet governs love, self-esteem, and finances, making it the perfect steward of a month famous for its Valentine’s holiday. On the night of the 14th, Venus will approach conjunction with Neptune under Pisces in the 6th House of Health.

Neptune is imaginative and creative but also prone to escapism and rose-colored misconceptions. The cosmos suggest keeping a close eye on your relationships, looking out for potential red flags that the shimmer of a honeymoon phase might misshade as a romantic, unassuming pink.

Communication Breakdowns And Breakthroughs

Throughout the month of February, Mercury will pass through Aquarius in the 5th House of Pleasure, encouraging us to dig deeper into our interests and passions. However, the small planet of communication is flying straight for Saturn. While this isn’t inherently negative, it does suggest upcoming challenges and discipline.

Starting in the middle of February, prepare for tough conversations in all aspects of life. Steel yourself mentally and emotionally, but try not to anticipate the worst. Keep your mind open and flexible. Clear communication with no room for misinterpretation should be able to nip these problems in the bud.

Weighing One’s Needs And Wants

Finally, the shortest month of the year ends with Venus, Jupiter, and Chiron crossing paths under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships. The celestial trio will oppose Ceres retrograde under Libra in the 1st House of Self. This suggests strife in our relationships, but there is a silver lining.

Indeed, these dilemmas could prove to be incredibly beneficial to strengthening our most meaningful bonds. Honestly assessing one’s needs and bandwidth for personal interaction will be critical during this time. As tempting as it might be to self-sacrifice to keep the peace, the stars encourage us to resist the urge and stand up for our values, beliefs, and selves.

Check out our horoscope page for more celestial forecasts, including daily and weekly horoscopes.