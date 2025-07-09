Monster Magnet’s Founding Drummer Tim Cronin Dead at 63, Cause of Death Revealed

Tim Cronin, a founding member of Red Bank, New Jersey’s legendary rock band Monster Magnet, has died at the age of 63.

Bandmate Bob Pantella confirmed his passing yesterday in a statement on Facebook.

“Words cannot express how great this guy was,” Pantella wrote. “You had to know him. Rest in peace, Tim.”

Cronin was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease, earlier this year. A GoFundMe page was created by his stepdaughter, Maggie Chesek, to assist his wife Carrie with Cronin’s healthcare expenses. It has raised over $103,000 so far, and donations are still welcome.

According to Louder, Cronin was a founder of Monster Magnet and played drums with Dave Wyndorf on vocals/guitar and John McBain on bass.When Monster Magnet released their debut EP on Glitterhouse Records, McBain switched to guitar, Cronin to bass, and Tom Diello became the drummer. The EP featured Snake Dance and Nod Scene, later re-recorded for their 1991 album Spine of God, and Tractor, which appeared on their 1998 album Powertrip.

Cronin departed from Monster Magnet in 1990 after the band signed with Caroline Records. However, he continued to play a key role behind the scenes, managing their live sound, lighting, and stage production.

Tim Cronin Was Also a Fan Favorite on a Cult Podcast

Cronin was also a well-loved figure in New Jersey’s music scene, running Jack’s Music Shoppe in Red Bank for over 30 years. He was also a regular guest on the cult podcast Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave (TESD), which originally operated out of Red Bank’s Secret Stash comic shop near Jack’s. Walt Flanagan, a co-host of the podcast and star of Comic Book Men, was a big Monster Magnet fan and became close friends with Cronin, making him a fan favorite recurring player on the show.

Flanagan took to X to pay tribute on Tuesday to Cronin in the wake of his passing.

“Tim lost his battle with ALS today,” Flanagan began. “Just stunned. I got to tell him the other day how happy I was that he said yes to being a part of TESD, as it was our gateway to becoming friends. He was funny, witty & most importantly, just the nicest guy, who I will miss very, very much.”

Maggie Chesek, Cronin’s step-daughter, also announced his passing in a heartfelt statement shared on Monster Magnet’s Instagram.

““My heart breaks to share that Tim passed away this morning,” she wrote in part. “Until his very last moments, he remained the most kind, generous, and hilarious person I have ever met. The amount of lives that he touched and changed for the better number in the thousands. He was known as the Center of the Universe, and right now, we’ve all lost our center.”

“Tim, you left this world an undeniably better, cooler place by being in it,” she added. “I hope your next cosmic adventure is just as epic. I love you.”