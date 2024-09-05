mom-who-fled-to-india-after-selling-her-6-year-old-son-wanted-by-police

A mom is wanted for the murder of her son after she reportedly claimed to have sold him at a grocery store, and she may have fled to India.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had disabilities, has not been seen alive since October 2022. Nearly two years later, he is presumed dead.

Federal authorities continue to search for his mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 39, who is wanted on suspicion of his murder.

Police reported that Rodriguez Singh referred to her son as “evil, possessed, or having a demon within him”. A search warrant revealed that Rodriguez Singh, a resident of Dallas, had allegedly informed Noel’s grandmother that she had sold him to a woman at a Fiesta Market grocery store in Texas.

The FBI has now announced a reward of $25,000 for any information that leads to her arrest.

Noel has not been seen alive since October 2022. (Image via Everman Emergency Services)

Rodriguez Singh is characterized by a height ranging from 5’1″ to 5’3″ and weighs between 120 and 140 pounds. She has a medium complexion and features tattoos on her back, legs, right arm, right hand, and right calf. Her hair and eyes are both brown.

The Texas Mom Who Claimed to Have Sold Her Son and Fled to India is Wanted by the FBI

Rodriguez Singh was last seen on March 22, 2023. She is thought to have connections to both India and Mexico, according to People.

On March 20, 2023, officers from the Everman Police Department performed a welfare check on a young boy at the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which reported that Noel had not been seen for a month.

Fugitive mom Cindy Rodriguez Singh’s FBI wanted poster. (Image via FBI.gov)

During a welfare interview, Rodriguez Singh reportedly claimed that Noel had been living with his biological father in Mexico since November 2022. However, three days later, police discovered from other family members that this was not the case. The family was concerned for Noel’s welfare.

Meanwhile, on March 22, 2023, Rodriguez Singh, along with her husband Arshdeep Singh and their six children, boarded an international flight to India, according to police reports. Notably, their child Noel was absent from the flight. The couple had purchased one-way tickets just a day prior.

In October 2023, she was charged with capital murder in Fort Worth, Texas. A month later, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez Singh for fleeing unlawfully to evade prosecution.

Nearly a year later, she remains at large.

Anyone with information that may assist in the arrest of Rodriguez Singh is encouraged to reach out to the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.