Mom Of 2 Found Dead In Dollar Tree Freezer, Family Speaks Out

On December 14, a mom of 2 was found dead in a Dollar Tree freezer in Miami, Florida. Now, her family is speaking out about the strange death.

Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez died at the discount store. Police discovered her body inside a freezer in the store. As you can imagine with a strange death like this, her family right now has more questions than answers.

Sanchez’s cousin, Daniela Cortez, told the New York Post that “even the family has a lot of questions.”

Strange Dollar Tree Death

“We don’t know how this happened either,” she said. “And we’re not getting any answers.”

Initially, authorities suggested that they weren’t suspecting foul play in the death. However, they’ve since listed Sanchez’s death at the Dollar Tree as unclassified. Prior to her death, Sanchez went to the Dollar Tree but didn’t purchase anything. According to police, she then accessed a restricted employee-only area.

From there, authorities reported she entered the freezer. An employee didn’t find her until the next morning.

“We are aware of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones,” a Dollar Tree spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities at this time.”

In addition to being a mother of two, Sanchez was also a doctor from Nicaragua. Her family mourned her loss. Stefany Pereira created a GoFundMe to support the family.

“Her compassion, skill and commitment to saving young lives defined both her career and her character,” Pereira wrote. “Her strength, warmth and unwavering love for her family will always be remembered.”

“Her family’s greatest wish is to bring her home to Nicaragua so she may receive a proper funeral and final resting place surrounded by loved ones,” she concluded. “The family is currently raising funds to cover the costs of repatriation, transportation and funeral services in Nicaragua. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help honor her life and legacy and support her children during this devastating time.”