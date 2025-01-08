Mom Is Arrested After Allegedly Not Giving Her 4-Year-Old Solid Food for 6 Months

A North Carolina mother is behind bars after she allegedly neglected her 4-year-old child by not giving them solid food for six months.

According to local media outlets, the mother, identified as Sarah Weber, 28, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 4, and charged with one felony charge of neglect causing a child serious injuries. She is being held at the Mecklenburg County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Citing arrest warrants, media outlet WSOC-TV reported that Weber neglected her 4-year-old daughter by denying her solid foods for nearly half a year. This led to the child having diarrhea for almost a month.

Weber allegedly never took her daughter to the pediatrician while she was sick.

The child was finally taken to a nearby hospital; she was discovered to be “severely malnourished” from the lack of solid food.

“This led to the minor child to be severely malnourished [which] was confirmed by a doctor,” the warrant further reads. “Due to the severity of the malnutrition, the minor child was admitted to the hospital for further evaluation.”

During a media interview, one neighbor said she lives next door to Weber and was shocked by the allegations.

“When I looked out the window, there were about 3 police cruisers. And after a while, the cruisers were met by the ambulance. It’s definitely very saddening, right?” Weber’s neighbor told WSOC-TV. “So you could be in close proximity to someone and not know the extent of suffering.”

A South Carolina Negligence and Abuse Case Resulted in the Death of a Disabled Child

In one state over, another neglect and abuse case resulted in the death of a disabled child.

According to The Mirror, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler David Ternberg, 28, and charged him with homicide by child abuse on Jan. 2. Law enforcement claimed that Ternberg had inflicted “non-accidental trauma” on four-year-old disabled child Addison Carr.

Carr was admitted to a nearby hospital on Dec. 23 after sustaining serious injuries. She died two days after Christmas.

An autopsy then confirmed that Carr suffered from blunt force trauma, leading to her death being classified as a homicide.

Carr was being watched by Ternberg, the boyfriend of Addison’s mom, when she sustained the injuries. Her mother lashed out in court towards Ternberg.

“You didn’t have to hurt my baby. She was my entire world,” Ashley Caris yelled. “Why would you do something like this to her? I hate you, Tyler. I hate you so much.”

