Mom Allegedly Smothers 2 Young Children With ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Blanket

A Tennessee woman appeared in court this week on charges that she fatally smothered her two young children.

Jessica Chandler, 29, of Johnson City, is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Investigators say her 4-year-old daughter, Vista, and 1-year-old son, Eli, died of asphyxiation on Oct. 29.

Local news outlet WHJL reported that it was previously suspected that Chandler poisoned the children. They were found dead by their father, who attempted CPR on the bodies.

Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigator Michael Fowler testified that Chandler identified a Lilo & Stitch blanket as the item she used to first suffocate her daughter then her son.

Johnson City Patrol Officer Gary Price responded to the scene. He testified that he found Chandler in the bathtub with cuts on her. Price also said he observed a pack of “razor blades with utility knives” on the edge of the tub.

Additionally, Chandler is being charged with two accounts of aggravated assault on a first responder, after allegedly brandishing a knife at officers and EMS personnel.

As to her motive, Fowler said Chandler left three notes at the scene. She implicated herself in the murders of her children and also said she planned to take her own life.

“I think there [were] multiple reasons that came up,” he testified. “One was the previous incident with James [father of Chandler’s children] and her not being able to protect her children. She explained a lot about her past with her past life experiences. There [were] various contributions.”

Chandler’s bond was set at $2 million with GPS monitoring restrictions. She will next appear in court on March 31.