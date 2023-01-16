If You Loved Moon Boots As A Kid, You’ll Be Happy To Know The Grown-Up Versions Are Just As Fun

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Remember Moon Boots?! If you’re drawing a blank, they’re the puffy, space exploration-inspired snow boots that were popular throughout the ’70s and ’80s. Giancarlo Zanatta, an Italian entrepreneur, was inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing and fashioned his footwear after the boots worn on that mission by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

These boots have been an off-and-on trend for decades, thanks to their legendary look and functionality. They’re perfect for hitting the slopes and partaking in après-ski activities, but they’re also great as just an everyday boot when the weather gets chilly.

I loved my rainbow Moon Boots when I was a kid and wore them constantly. Now as an adult, I still have a very similar pair of gray Moon Boots.

While Moon Boots never really went anywhere, and they’ve been a constant for many who live in colder temps, they’ve recently made their way back onto the fashion scene. Celebs from Mariah Carey to Dua Lipa have been spotted wearing them, while major designers like Gucci and Prada have come up with their own spins on the style.

These modern iterations are available in every imaginable color, style, and fabric. Here are a few of our favorites.

Available in silver or platinum, these original Moon Boots are nothing less than iconic. With a cushioned footbed, rubber outsole, and round toe, these boots are comfy and bold. (Note that it’s best to size up because these boots tend to run smaller than traditional size scales.)

These gold metallic Moon Boots are insulated for warmth and feature full-length wraparound lacing for stability. The rubber soles provide even more support, and the soft lining allows for breathability and molds to your foot for extra comfort. These boots are great for their original purpose, playing in the snow, but are also sure to make a fashion statement.

We’re all about fuzzy, warm, cozy boots in the winter, and these Moon Boot-esque kicks by Steve Madden fit the bill. Along with faux fur and microsuede uppers, these boots also have lace-up closures and rubber outsoles.

Be still my heart! Last but CERTAINLY not least are these rainbow lace-up Moon Boots, aka the boots of every ’80s kid’s dreams. Walk down memory lane in style with gorgeous rainbow striping on the sides and classic logo lettering on the heels. They’re the perfect blend of trendiness and nostalgia and are sure to give you that feeling of being the coolest kid in school.