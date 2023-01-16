Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

Beauty & StyleStyle

If You Loved Moon Boots As A Kid, You’ll Be Happy To Know The Grown-Up Versions Are Just As Fun

Don’t let gravity bring you down in these kicks.

By Dana Hopkins
January 16, 2023 | 3:45 p.m. CST
A pair of silver and a pair of rainbow Moon Boots
Moon Boots
Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Remember Moon Boots?! If you’re drawing a blank, they’re the puffy, space exploration-inspired snow boots that were popular throughout the ’70s and ’80s. Giancarlo Zanatta, an Italian entrepreneur, was inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing and fashioned his footwear after the boots worn on that mission by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

These boots have been an off-and-on trend for decades, thanks to their legendary look and functionality. They’re perfect for hitting the slopes and partaking in après-ski activities, but they’re also great as just an everyday boot when the weather gets chilly.

Related:

Meet The Slouchy Boot’s Sleeker, More Versatile (And Currently Trending) Cousin

I loved my rainbow Moon Boots when I was a kid and wore them constantly. Now as an adult, I still have a very similar pair of gray Moon Boots. 

While Moon Boots never really went anywhere, and they’ve been a constant for many who live in colder temps, they’ve recently made their way back onto the fashion scene. Celebs from Mariah Carey to Dua Lipa have been spotted wearing them, while major designers like Gucci and Prada have come up with their own spins on the style.

These modern iterations are available in every imaginable color, style, and fabric. Here are a few of our favorites.

Moon Boot Icon Bicolor Lace-Up Short Snow Boots

$215 Shop Now at Neiman Marcus

Available in silver or platinum, these original Moon Boots are nothing less than iconic. With a cushioned footbed, rubber outsole, and round toe, these boots are comfy and bold. (Note that it’s best to size up because these boots tend to run smaller than traditional size scales.)

Moon Boot Women’s Glance Cold Weather Puffer Boots

$235 Shop Now at Bloomingdale’s

These gold metallic Moon Boots are insulated for warmth and feature full-length wraparound lacing for stability. The rubber soles provide even more support, and the soft lining allows for breathability and molds to your foot for extra comfort. These boots are great for their original purpose, playing in the snow, but are also sure to make a fashion statement.

Steve Madden Mav-M Moon Boot

$150 Shop Now at Zappos

We’re all about fuzzy, warm, cozy boots in the winter, and these Moon Boot-esque kicks by Steve Madden fit the bill. Along with faux fur and microsuede uppers, these boots also have lace-up closures and rubber outsoles.

Moon Boot Icon Rainbow Lace-Up Snow Boots

$195 Shop Now at Neiman Marcus

Be still my heart! Last but CERTAINLY not least are these rainbow lace-up Moon Boots, aka the boots of every ’80s kid’s dreams. Walk down memory lane in style with gorgeous rainbow striping on the sides and classic logo lettering on the heels. They’re the perfect blend of trendiness and nostalgia and are sure to give you that feeling of being the coolest kid in school.

More From Suggest

Thanks Gen Z For Bringing Back A ’90s Boot Trend—This Waterproof Version Is A Must  These Controversial Shoes From Your Youth Keep Selling Out On Repeat, And I Can See Why My Go-To Shopping Trick Helped Me Discover The Comfiest Walking Shoes I’ve Ever Owned
  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.