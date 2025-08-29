model-yago-campos-dead-at-25

Brazilian model Yago Campos has died after being found unconscious with a friend in a luxury hotel room in Mykonos, Greece.

Campos, a model with thousands of Instagram followers, shared modeling and travel content. On August 16, he posted a birthday carousel to Instagram, his final post before his death.

According to CNN Brasil, hotel staff found Campos and 23-year-old Ryan Silveira unconscious in a bathtub after a housekeeper noticed water running in their room. Paramedics pronounced Campos dead at the scene, according to the outlet. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Campos, born in São Paulo, was described by his sister as “a unique human being,” CNN Brasil reported.

“My brother wasn’t a prostitute, or a drug addict as people say, my brother was a hard worker, he had dreams and he ran after those dreams,” the model’s sister wrote on social media, per the outlet.

Silveira, a prominent figure with hundreds of thousands of followers on X and Instagram, regained consciousness at a local hospital, his family informed CNN Brasil.

Fans Mourn the Loss of Model Yago Campos

Meanwhile, friends and followers left tributes in the comments of Campos’s final post, remembering the late model.

“Rest in peace. from here I will only treasure the joyful and happy moments that we had,” one mourning onlooker wrote. “Yago was an awesome person. My condolences to family & friends,” a second fan added. “Following his dream as a model, he always dreamed big. May God comfort the whole family at this time,” a third fan offered.

“I know you will be missed and especially by your family and friends and the people that really care about you,” another thoughtful fan wrote. “You have experienced things that no one else will ever experience. You traveled the world and had your purpose on this Earth, you brought love, empathy, and showed everyone what it means to be nice and a friend.”