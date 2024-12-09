Controversial Model Ava Louise Flashes Crowd at NFL Game

Ava Louise, the controversial OnlyFans model known for shutting down multiple Portal art installations by flashing them, is again making headlines, this time for exposing herself to a crowd at the New York Giants versus New Orleans Saints NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Ava Louise revealed that the stunt was done at the alleged request of an unnamed New York Giants player, who had offered her two free tickets if she showed her assets to “distract” New Orleans Saints players.

“Hey sexy, got those two free tickets to the game if you do me a solid and flash the Saints to distract them,” the alleged Giants player texted. “I play for the Giants, I gotchu.”

After Ava Louise asked what for their jersey number so she could make sure they “get a good look,” the alleged player texted, “You’ll be able to figure that out easily at the game, can’t have you put me on blast [and] get me fined $$.”

They added, “Or knowing you get me fired.”

Proud of her latest attempt to stay relevant, Ava Louise posted photos of herself decked out in New York Jets gear while attending the NFL game at MetLife Stadium. She included a “censored” photo of herself flashing the crowd and players from her free seats.

“Doing what I do for a living has its perks,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

In her Instagram Story, Ava Louise stated she received the message and thought there was no way it was real. She ended up having tickets for front-row seats when she arrived at MetLife Stadium. “It was indeed real front row,” she declared.

Showing off the “censored” photo again, she wrote, “Did my part” with a heart emoji.

Despite her best efforts to distract, the Giants lost to the Saints 14-11.

Ava Louise Receives More Text Messages From the Alleged NFL Player After Posting Screenshots of the Text Conversation

After she posted the photos, including the text conversation, the alleged NFL player again texted Ava Louise.

“Cmon Avaputting our messages on blast,” the supposed player wrote, including a link to a news story about her latest indecent exposure.

She replied, “I had to share. It’s such an insane experience. I’m sorry, plz, forgive me.”

Text message conversation between Ava Louise and the alleged NFL player following the New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, Dec. 8 (Photo by Ava Louise/Instagram)

The NFL player wrote back, “It’s ok. I’m glad you had fun, babe. You’re most likely gunna get banned from MetLife.

The alleged athlete noted, “Safe to say I won’t be starting anytime soon.”

Ava Louise then asked if she could post the latest round of text messages to prove the conversation was real. “I didn’t tell anyone who you were,” she texted. “I won’t, I promise. Can I plz post these tho, people don’t think it’s real.”

The supposed NFL player wrote, “Lol only if you send the vid of you flashing, I missed it.”