Model Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In Skintight Dress For Paris Fashion Week

Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman flaunts her stuff at a Messika show in Paris.

Ashley Graham slayed in a jaw-dropping, ivory skintight dress and killer heels that she shared on her Instagram Story. Known for her plus-sized modeling career, Graham’s two-toned dress that complimented her lovely figure in a infatuating way has left the internet buzzing.

The 35-year-old model and mother-of-three had just recently walked the runway at the Karoline Vitto fashion show where she wore a delicate, cutout ensemble. The day before, Graham put her figure on full display as she dominated the catwalk during Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/ Summer 2024 fashion show in Milan. There she sported a sheer outfit that featured a corset-like shape and a skirt that was being supported by garter belts. The entire look complimented her hourglass figure.

Now in the newest photos from her Instagram page, Graham wows again with her shape-flattering dress with triangular designs in the middle and pointed fabric on her bosom.

The dress was also matched with a pair of white strappy heels. As a final touch, Graham bedazzled herself in Messika jewelry that she also appears to flaunt on her Instagram page.

While talking about the jewelry designer, the social media influencer and tv presenter said: “They are having their third-highest jewelry show ever and I am dripped in the Messika diamonds.”

She went on to say, “Am I glamming? I’m glamming! And the diamonds are glamming with me!”

I know some of us think: If I just had an ounce of her confidence, I’d be set! There’s something about the love a woman has for herself that is inspiring, endearing and incredibly sexy!

