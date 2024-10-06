model-apologizes-after-filming-herself-feeding-chicken-to-wild-crocodile-for-clicks

An Australian OnlyFans model has apologized after facing backlash for bragging about feeding a whole roast chicken to a crocodile.

Did you check that off of your 2024 pop culture bingo card? Okay, let’s continue.

According to the Daily Mail, influencer Jayli Bonow is facing over $26,000 in fines for a now-deleted video in which she claimed to have fed a saltwater crocodile along the Russell River near Babinda in Far North Queensland last week.

In the video, Bonow sat by the riverbank, observing a crocodile affectionately named Clyde by locals. She then suggested it would be a good idea to feed the enormous reptile an entire roast chicken.

As the scaled beast ate the meal, the OnlyFans model reportedly declared that he loved it.

However, Bonow’s video captured the attention of the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI), which has since confirmed that the video is currently under investigation.

It seems DESI’s investigation put the fear of God into the croc feeding model.

Bonow, hailing from Western Australia, has removed her initial video and replaced it with an apology. Not only that, but she’s spinning the situation, claiming that her actions have raised awareness of the issue.

The Aussie OnlyFans model took to Instagram to apologize for feeding chicken to a crocodile. (Image via Instagram / @jaylietori)

“I was so uneducated yesterday and had no idea that feeding crocodiles was illegal. Now I know that feeding the crocs is detrimental to them and the public safety because it changes the behavior of the crocs,” she said in the Instagram video while grinning ear to ear.

“Had I known that yesterday I wouldn’t have made the silly mistake,” she added.

The Internet Roasts the OnlyFans Model for Feeding a Wild Crocodile a Roast Chicken

While many of Bonow’s over 77,000 Instagram follows gave her a pass on her ignorance, others roasted her for feeding the wild croc.

“A bit late for a excuse… Common sense really !! The one you don’t see is the one that takes your life…” one onlooker wrote in the comments. “Anything to be instafamous ! Generation dum,” another Instagram denizen added.

“I’m a life long subscriber to your OF my question is will you still be able to do OF from jail?” a third user joked.

Bonow is reportedly facing over $26,000 in fines due to a now-deleted video in which she claimed to have fed a crocodile near Babinda. (Image via Instagram / @jaylietori)

However, DESI doesn’t find feeding a wild crocodile a laughing matter. “Deliberately feeding crocodiles can pose a huge risk to other visitors and increase the chances of an attack,'” a DESI spokesman told the Daily Mail.

Last month, Queensland increased the maximum penalty for intentionally feeding or disturbing crocodiles, raising it from $6,452 to $26,615.