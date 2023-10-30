Missy Elliot Celebrates ‘Missy Elliot Day’ By Paying Off The Overdue Rents Of 26 Families

The Hip Hop artist donated $50,000 to a housing organization in Virginia to help 26 families with past-due rents

After a lifetime of success in her music career, 52-year-old Missy Elliott is paying it forward in her home state of Virginia.

On October 17th of last year, the state honored Missy Elliott by declaring it “Missy Elliott Day.” To commemorate the first anniversary of this meaningful day, Elliott made a generous donation of $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

During a ceremony earlier this month, the Executive Director of PRHA, Alisa Winston, announced that the money would be used to settle the overdue rents of 26 families, as reported by The Virginian Pilot.

According to Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Portsmouth, VA stands at $1,199. This represents a significant 20% increase compared to the previous year.

The “Get Ur Freak On” singer expressed her desire for “Missy Elliott Day” to be a day dedicated helping others, rather than a celebration of herself.

“I wanted to give back and let that be the celebration of Missy Elliott, just to show that I love everybody out here,” Elliott said.

Born and raised in Portsmouth, Elliott shared that no matter how far she may travel, her hometown will forever hold a special place in her heart.

“Just know that P-town is with me no matter where I go,” the ” Take Away” artist said. “I love my city. I love my state. I love everything about it. Everything about Missy comes from here.”

We love to see Missy Elliott’s generosity! Those families most be so relieved.