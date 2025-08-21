Pregnant Massachusetts Teen Found Dead In Boyfriend’s Backyard Allegedly Texted, ‘If I Die, It Was Greg’

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man, Gregory Groom, is accused of killing his pregnant 18-year-old girlfriend, Kylee Monteiro, and burying her in his backyard. Allegedly, before her death, Monteiro texted her sister, saying, “If I die, it was Greg.”

As reported by WCVB, citing a court hearing, Groom was the first to contact authorities, reporting Monteiro missing back on August 8. The man, who lives with his grandparents, told authorities that Monteiro had visited him looking for a place to stay. However, after an argument, she left, never to be seen again.

Prosecutors alleged that Groom later admitted to pushing Monteiro. This caused her to fall and hit her head. Additionally, Groom allegedly further admitted to knocking her phone out of her hand. This all happened on August 6, according to prosecutors.

As a result, investigators say that Monteiro texted her sister, saying, “He threw me on the ground, and pulled my hair and strangled me. My phones at 4 percent if I die, it was Greg.”

Alleged Confession

At one point, Groom was informed that authorities were going to search his property. In turn, Groom allegedly confessed to stabbing Monteiro multiple times. He also revealed that he had dug a hole in the woods near a shed and buried her, prosecutors alleged. The body was found at the location, five feet underground.

Monteiro was 11 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Initially, Groom was charged with assault and battery of a pregnant woman, intimidation of a witness, and domestic assault and battery, as per WJAR. Following Monteiro’s body being found, he was charged with murder.

Despite his alleged confession, Gregory Groom pleaded not guilty.

Monteiro’s family and friends are mourning her loss. Among them is family friend Kira Schofield, who said her daughter was Monteiro’s best friend. Schofield said of the victim, “She was so loving and so caring, and I love her so much.”

Faith Monteiro, Kylee’s sister, said, “Knowing that I lost my sister, and I will never see her again or say anything to her or get the chance to say goodbye or tell her that I love her.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.