Missing Body Located After Dog Finds Head, Carries It Onto Sidewalk

The Fresno Police Department in California discovered a decomposing body last week after a dog carried its human head to a nearby sidewalk.

According to Fox26News, authorities were called to Nicholas and Florence Avenues around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, after someone watched the man’s best friend drop an object and notice it was a skull.

Police then discovered the decomposing body in a shed about a block away from where the dog carried the head.

Authorities shared with KTLA that they do not currently suspect foul play. However, they are waiting for a cause of death determination from the coroner’s office.

Meanwhile, in an on-air report from Fox26News, it was revealed the body found was in the late stages of decomposition. Authorities also believe that the body is believed to be an adult male.

Police stated the case is still under Investigation.

Reddit Responds to Dog Carrying Decomposing Body’s Head Around Fresno

Following the news that the decomposing body was discovered, the Fresno subreddit lit up with questions/concerns about the dog and the decomposing human head.

“I gotta put a lock on my corpse shed,” one Reddit user stated. Another replied to the remark with, “Make sure it’s on a solid foundation, or else the dogs will dig under it to get to the goods. Ask me how I know.”

After someone wrote that the dog dropped the head after running off with it, another Reddit user replied, “Good boy!!!!”

Other Reddit users questioned the situation. “I read the article and the wording makes it seem like they didn’t recover the head,” one user said. “Because the dog ran off with it. Are there any other details? Surely they’d have to have searched for it to identify the body… And there isn’t a skull dumped somewhere by a dog… right?”

A Reddit user answered, “I think maybe there is. Eww” with another reply, “This is how the zombie apocalypse begins.”

With one person wondering if it was a transient who passed away while staying in the shed, another shared some thoughts. “I’m gonna guess it was an older/retired guy who lived alone and had a heart attack or something while in his shed.”

A fellow Reddit user noted, “[The articles] suggest that the cops didn’t find evidence of foul play. So it was probably a transient person who was squatting in the shed and died from some other cause.”