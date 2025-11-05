miss-universe-contestant-files-to-divorce-her-husband-of-7-years

Gentlemen, clear your calendars… Angela Martini, a former Miss Universe contestant from Albania, is officially returning to the single scene.

Videos by Suggest

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 39-year-old model filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Drago Savulescu, on October 30.

In the documents, the Miss Universe veteran lists October 24 as the date of separation, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple shares one minor child, 3-year-old Kyree, and Martini is requesting joint legal and physical custody.

Former Miss Universe contestant Angela Martini back in 2014. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

Martini is also seeking spousal support from Savulescu, an actor and Hollywood producer.

The former couple reportedly wed in 2017.

Martini was crowned Miss Universe Albania in 2010 and achieved sixth place in the global Miss Universe pageant that year—the highest ranking ever for an Albanian contestant.

The Miss Universe Alum Teased an Upcoming Project with Her Husband Back in August

The divorce comes as a shock to the Albanian model’s fans, as the couple was reportedly developing a project based on a harrowing experience her husband had in Greece decades ago, which involved him getting arrested by authorities for vague reasons.

Back in August, the couple teased the project on Instagram with a short film encapsulating the experience. The film shows the couple (playing themselves) being confronted by authorities before Drago challenges a police official to a chess match. As he plays, Martini watches over them, sitting in a spectral, yoga-posed vision (because, art).

Set to Michael Jackson’s 1995 hit “They Don’t Care About Us,” Drago triumphs, declaring “checkmate” after defeating the police official.

The film then cuts to the couple living a lavish life in Hollywood, complete with a cameo from their son.

“This is real. This is us. One day, we’ll tell it all — every truth, every scar, every miracle. For now… just a meaningful glimpse,” Martini wrote alongside the video tease.

No word on where the project stands following the divorce filing.