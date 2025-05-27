Memorial Day Philadelphia Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 9 Injured

A mass shooting at a Philadelphia park during Memorial Day left 2 dead and 9 injured. The fatal victims are a 23-year-old woman, Amya Devlin, and a 21-year-old man, Mikhail Bowers. Most of the wounded are teenagers, with one injured boy being 15 years old.

According to CBS News, the shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28, at Fairmont Park, located on Lemon Hill Drive. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said that the shooting occurred as two different groups of people were at the park. While some were packing up to leave, the shooting started, although the circumstances of why it started are still unknown.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have large groups of individuals surge into the park,” Bethel said, as per USA Today. “We deal with those on a regular basis.”

Devlin and Bowers were fatally struck by bullets, with nine additional people being injured, albeit all are reported in stable condition. As reported by 6ABC, here are the ages and details of the injuries suffered by the victims, who remain unnamed:

Boy, 15, shot in the thigh

Girl, 16, shot in the thigh

Girl, 17, shot in the leg

Woman, 18, shot in the foot

Woman, 18, shot in the head

Woman, 19, shot in the hand

Man, 20, shot in the arm

All nine victims were transported to several local hospitals, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital, among others. Police stated that one additional victim was transported to a local hospital after sustaining injuries caused by a vehicle amid the ensuing chaos.

Glock Switch

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. However, Commissioner Bethel believes that a modified weapon could have been used in the Philadelphia shooting, although no weapons have been recovered by police.

“It’s pretty rapid fire, so we’re pretty confident that there probably was a switch on this gun,” Bethel added.

A switch or Glock switch, according to the Smoking Gun, is a device that modifies firearms, making them fully automatic.

No further information has been made available at this time. Given the significance of the day the shooting took place, Bethel called the incident “significant.”

“It’s Memorial Day, a day where we honor those who gave their lives in war,” Bethel said. “So we understand the significance of this event, and we will make sure to provide an update later today.”

