Minnesota Lawmaker and Her Husband Killed in ‘Politically Motivated Assassination’ By Man Impersonating a Police Officer

A Minnesota lawmaker and her husband were killed by a man impersonating a police officer during a “politically motivated assassination” over the weekend.

According to multiple outlets, the Minnesota State Representative and former House Speaker Melissa Hortman, as well as State Senator John Hoffman, were shot in attacks at their homes in Champlin and Brooklyn Park during the early hours of Saturday.

Horman and her husband, Mark, succumbed to their injuries. Their dog was also shot in the attack, but is expected to survive. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, both survived the shooting.

Following the shooting of Hoffman, law enforcement “proactively” checked on Horman and confronted the suspect, who “immediately” shot at them before taking off. The responding officers discovered Hortman and her husband inside the home.

Horman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband passed away not long after.

The suspect in both shootings has been identified as Vance Boelter. According to CBS News, Boelter was appointed as a private sector representative to the Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Council by former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.

Boelter served until 2019 but was appointed by the current Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as a business member to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. His term ended in January of 2023.

Law enforcement stated they discovered a manifesto in the man’s vehicle that had a list of lawmakers he was targeting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Issues a Statement Following the Death of Minnesota Lawmaker Melissa Hortman

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a statement about the tragic situation.

“A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman, woke up every day determined to make our state a better place,” he wrote. “She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota’s thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Walz then declared that the U.S. is not a country “that settles our differences at gunpoint.”

Photo by Minnesota Government Tim Walz

“We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree,” he explained. “That our state is strengthened by civil public debate. We must stand against all forms of violence – and I call on everyone to join me in that commitment.”

He thanked the responding officers, and a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation is underway. He also offered his prayers to Senator Hoffman as he recovers from the injuries he sustained.

Suspect in the Minnesota Lawmaker’s Assassination Is Still on the Run

Meanwhile, the manhunt for the assassin is still underway.

Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. Senator representing Minnesota, stated that it was believed that Boelter is still in the Midwest following the assassination.

“We believe he’s somewhere in the vicinity and that they are going to find him,” Koburchar said while on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday. “But right now, everyone is on edge here because we know that this man will kill at a second.”

Following the shootings, Klobuchar revealed she has received extra security without her request. Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated in a Saturday statement that he has asked the Capitol Police to “immediately increase security” for Klobuchar, fellow Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Schumer noted he asked the House Sergeant at Arms and United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of the Minnesota delegation and members of Congress across the country.

“I think they’re concerned about everyone,” Klobuchar said about the added security. She further noted that she wasn’t sure if she was on the assassin’s manifesto list.

The U.S. senator then said she was concerned that Boelter would “come up against just an innocent.”

“Try to take their car, try to go into their house,” she added. “Because a lot of the political leaders in our state have received extra protection, but not the innocent out there.”