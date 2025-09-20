Minnesota Killer Saw ‘Suspicious’ Man Wearing A Hoodie ‘On A Nice Day’ And Shot Him Dead

A 39-year-old Minnesota man, William Howard Sanders IV, will spend decades behind bars for the 2024 murder of De’Jaun Hall. Sanders shot him dead because he found him “suspicious” for wearing a hoodie on a “nice day.”

According to a press release issued by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder on Thursday, September 18. He was sentenced that same day to 400 months in prison, more than 33 years in prison.

“This was a terrible act of violence,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “My thoughts are with De’Jaun’s family as this case is resolved. We can do nothing to return the person they lost but Mr. Sanders will be held accountable, and our community is safe from further harm at his hands.”

Sanders received 380 days of credit for the time he has already served in jail.

Fatal Shooting

As reported by Law & Crime, the incident occurred back on September 3, 2024. William Howard Sanders IV and De’Jaun Hall were standing on East 19th Street in Minnesota. Suddently, they both engaged in a verbal altercation.

Then, Sanders is seen in surveillance video footage taking out a gun from his fanny pack. Hall immediately ran, but Sanders followed him and shot him in the back. Hall, while on the ground, appeared to raise his hands frantically, surrendering. Sanders, however, shot him twice, killing the 24-year-old.

Police managed to track Sanders down to a motel.

After he was arrested and Mirandaized, Sanders admitted to shooting Hall while high on PCP. Specifically, Sanders told the officers that he became “suspicious” after seeing Hall wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Apparently, his choice of clothing didn’t add up because it was a “nice day,” a probable cause affidavit said.

According to Fox 9, Sanders also told police that, given that he had consumed PCP, he couldn’t remember why he shot Hall. Then he also told police that he had acted in self-defense, later explaining the “hoodie” suspicions, adding that Hall had threatened him and his family.

