minnesota-governor-candidate-drops-out-of-race-after-his-daughter-was-found-dead

Former St. Cloud city councilman Jeff Johnson has ended his Minnesota governor campaign after his daughter, 22-year-old Hallie Marie Tobler, was found dead at her St. Cloud, Minnesota, apartment last weekend.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers were called to the 3100 block of 40 Ave for a medical emergency. Upon their arrival, they located Marie, who was already deceased.

Initial investigation revealed that Marie’s injuries are consistent with multiple stab wounds. Her husband, 23-year-old Dylan Michael Tobler, has been deemed a suspect.

Officials say that the couple was found locked in their apartment at the time of the initial 911 phone call. It is believed that Dylan’s injuries are self-inflicted. He was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital in stable condition. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be transported to Stearns County Jail, where he will be held for charges related to the homicide.

On Feb. 9, it was confirmed that Johnson had decided to end his campaign.

“The Minnesota Republican Party is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Dr. Jeff Johnson’s daughter, who was killed in a violent crime Saturday night in St. Cloud,” the Republican Party of Minnesota in a statement. “There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family. The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy.”

It was then noted, “Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for Governor of Minnesota. We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Minnesota Governor candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar took to X to share her condolences for Jeff Johnson.

“My condolences to Jeff Johnson and his entire family for the loss of their daughter on Saturday night,” she wrote. “John and I are praying for all those who loved her during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Fellow Republican candidate and Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins also spoke out. “I am heartbroken for Jeff & his family over this horrifying tragedy,” she further wrote. “I can’t imagine their grief. Please join Brent & me in praying for Jeff & his family. May God be their refuge & strength in the days ahead.”

Along with Johnson and Robbins, other Republicans running for Minnesota Governor are Mike Lindell and Brad Kohler.