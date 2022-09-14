Mindy Kaling’s Post About Her New Show Has Us Freaking Over Her Dress Instead

Never have I ever been inspired to watch a TV show just from seeing the creator’s wardrobe—but I might be now. The latest season of the teen dramedy Never Have I Ever is out on Netflix and show creator Mindy Kaling tweeted a photo to hype the launch. Once again, the beloved actress, writer, producer, director, and mother stole the show with a look that left fans buzzing.

Kaling’s Coming-Of-Age Look

In a photo promoting the coming-of-age comedy series loosely based on her life, Kaling paired timeless elements with whimsical accents to send a message that no matter where we’re at in life, we’re all still growing up.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamat’s Fabulous Backless Jumpsuit Is His Boldest Fashion Statement Yet

The multi-talented star donned a printed blue frock combining classic pearl buttons with an unexpected Peter Pan collar. Peep-toe heels adorned with on-trend bows, a quilted handbag, and loose curls completed the look.

Fans React: ‘Looking Good Mindy’

This isn’t the first time Kaling has won us over with her style. She regularly posts her looks of the day. Once again, fans jumped into the comments to share their praise.



“Look at you, all fancy!” one fan tweeted. “If you ever get tired of that dress and bag. DM me I will take it off your hands,” another fan commented. “Love the [dress]. You look beautiful in it.”

Others couldn’t get enough of Kaling’s sparkling heels. “Can we please talk about your shoes,” one fan wrote. “Your shoes are everything!!!” another person added.

From Good to Great

In her Tweet, Kaling shared her enthusiasm for the latest season of her Netflix hit. “It’s a really good show, guys.” The assessment left fans divided. Many agreed with responses like “It really is!” and “It’s amazing! Love the writing, the creatives and the talents.”

Not everyone agreed; many thought Kaling was undervaluing her show. “No it’s not,” a fan tweeted. “It’s an amazing show, and really effing entertaining.”

RELATED: Julianne Moore Sparkles And Sizzles As Jury President On Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

“That is an understatement of epic proportion!!!” another fan wrote. “I am obsessed with this show—each season seems to get better and better. Thank you SO much for sharing your art with the world!!!”

More From Suggest