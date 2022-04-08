Mindy Kaling Highlights Weight Loss In Low-Cut Dress, Gets Props From Fellow ‘The Office’ Stars

Mindy Kaling recently shared a photo of her look for an Oscars afterparty, and friends and followers blew up the comments section with praise for the actress’ new, slim figure.

Kaling’s Co-Stars Praise Her Oscars Afterparty Look

Kaling donned a tight, black dress with a low-cut neckline, spaghetti straps, and a black silk flower on the shoulder. She accessorized the look with black, pointy-toe pumps, dangly earrings, and a slicked-back hairstyle.

The actress’ The Office costars commented their approval of the glam look. “Excuse me?!! Dang!” Angela Kinsey wrote, following it with a string of fire emojis. Jenna Fischer commented as well, leaving five fire emojis.

The Actress Didn’t Obsess Over Losing Weight After Birth Of Second Child

Kaling’s glamorous outfit also showed off her recent weight loss over the past few months. The actress gave birth to her second child, son Spencer, in September of 2020. The pandemic lockdown meant that she didn’t feel the need to shed the “pregnancy weight” as quickly as she did after the birth of her daughter Katherine.

“Last time, when I had my daughter, I was getting ready to shoot a movie, I think two or three months after. So I went into that with this insane focus of like, Oh my God, I don’t want to put on too much weight. And actually, I think it kind of took away from some of the joy of being pregnant,” Kaling told InStyle.

After giving birth to Spencer, Kaling didn’t feel that same pressure to lose weight. “There was no movie for me to be in, there was no movie for anyone to be in, we all had to be home, so my focus after immediately giving birth could just be about my son and me recovering and getting to know who he was, instead of me focused on like, scrutinizing my body and all of its imperfections,” she shared.

Her New Fitness Philosophy

Kaling also shared that, while she has dieted off and on for the past 30 years of her life, she has decided not to focus so much on her weight. Speaking about New Year’s resolutions, the actress said, “I think one of the nice things about this particular year is that I’ve decided that my resolution is not to lose weight.”

“My resolution is just to live well and enjoy my current situation, which is stuck at home with two children while also having two jobs and being a single mom,” Kaling continued. She is still doing her best to live healthy, eating nutritious meals and working out on her Peloton, but without the same focus on shedding pounds. All her work has obviously paid off, as we can see in her beautiful new photos.

