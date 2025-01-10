milo-ventimiglia-and-pregnant-wife-lose-malibu-home-to-wildfires

Milo Ventimiglia has revealed that his home in Malibu, California, was destroyed in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Videos by Suggest

The 47-year-old actor opened up during a Thursday, January 9 broadcast of CBS Evening News about the devastating loss of his home in the Palisades fire. He revealed that he and his wife, Jarah Mariano, who is nine months pregnant with their first child, were deeply affected by the tragedy.

The couple evacuated their home on Tuesday, January 7, taking whatever they could carry. However, Ventimiglia shared with CBS News that everything in their baby’s nursery was lost. Later, they helplessly watched through security cameras as flames engulfed their home.

“I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you going, ‘Oh, this is real. This is happening,’ ” Ventimiglia recalled of seeing the video of their house engulfed in flames. “Then, at a certain point, we just turn it off. It’s like, ‘What? What good is it to continue watching?’ … We kind of accepted the loss.”

Actor Milo Ventimiglia tells CBS News’ @TonyDokoupil he helplessly watched his home burn to the ground through security cameras. The 47-year-old father-to-be returned to his property to see what was left. pic.twitter.com/jidcR5ZAsY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 10, 2025

“You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot,” the Rocky Balboa star added. “And then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything, kind of around, and your heart just breaks.”

“We got good friends, and we got good people we’re working with, and we’ll make due. We’ll make due. Wife and baby and dog [are] most important,” he pointed out.

Milo Ventimiglia’s Recent Tragedy Parallels One of His Most Memorable Roles

Meanwhile, the veteran actor’s recent tragedy starkly contrasts with the fate of his most well-known role.

Ventimiglia, best known for portraying Jack Pearson in This Is Us, reflected on how his recent experiences have unexpectedly paralleled his character’s tragic fate. In the series (SPOILER), Jack succumbs to smoke inhalation after a fire engulfs the Pearson family home.

“It’s not lost on me, life imitating art,” Ventimiglia admitted.

Following the fictional fire in This Is Us, Ventimiglia emerged as a passionate advocate for fire safety. Recently, his focus has shifted to wildfire prevention, and he is already exploring ways to support his community and others in mitigating these risks.