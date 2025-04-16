millie-bobby-brown-takes-sunset-swim-in-new-photos

Millie Bobby Brown soaked up the “Golden hour” vibes on the beach, rocking a stylish bikini top and showing off her nubile body.

Videos by Suggest

The 21-year-old hit Instagram with a series of beachside snaps, but this isn’t your average thirst trap. Oh no, she’s serving boss vibes too—casually strolling the shore while plugging her iced coffee brand, Florence by Mills Coffee. Multitasking never looked so good.

The Stranger Things star started off the photo series with a stunning beach shot, the sun setting beautifully behind her. With her hair slicked back, rocking shades, hoop earrings, a chic blue bikini top with white accents, and ultra-short shorts, Brown exuded effortless summer vibes. Holding a can of her cold brew and throwing a playful kiss at the camera, she made it clear she’s got the whole “cool and confident” look down to an art form.

In the other shots, the Godzilla vs. Kong star takes a sip from the coffee can and holds up the beverage to the camera as the sun sets behind her. “Sunset swims,” she captioned the post, along with a sun emoji and tagging her iced coffee brand.

Fans React to Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Sunset Swim’ Photo Spread

Brown’s 63 million Instagram followers practically flooded the comments section with excitement after her stunning beach bikini post, showering it with praise and fire emojis.

“Love your vibe,’ one onlooker wrote. “LOVE THE SWIMSUIT AND THE SUMMER-ISH VIBES!!!!” another fan exclaimed. “Millie is THAT girl,” a third fan wrote.

“Your husband is so lucky,” yet another somewhat unhinged fan declared.

Indeed, Brown married veteran rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son, 22-year-old model Jake Bongiovi last May.

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked dating rumors in 2021 when Bongiovi shared a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption, “bff <3.” By November of that year, the couple made their relationship Instagram official, posting a picture of themselves sharing a kiss on the London Eye.

Here’s hoping things continue to be smooth sailing for the young newlyweds.