Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Abs in Crop Top And Denim Mini Skirt

The Stranger Things star is spicing up Instagram by posing in a revealing outfit for a “fun night.”

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, 19, took to Instagram to show off one of her steamy night-out looks. In the carousel post that Millie uploaded to social media, she posed in a micro-mini denim skirt and an ultra-cropped top. The actress paired the tiny top with a trendy oversized leather motorcycle jacket. She finished her look with a neutral smokey eye and a glossy pink lip. Millie wore her long hair in gorgeous natural waves.

In the first photo, Millie crossed her legs and casually posed with both hands in her hair.

In the second photo. the actress opted for another playful pose. This time, Millie stuck her tongue out and smiled, leaving both hands in her hair.

In the final snap, Millie slightly smiled and placed both hands on her hips. Her pose showed off her black and white manicure and impressive engagement ring, given to her by fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

The actress captioned the post, “fun nights in denim.”

One of Millie’s followers, smitten with her risque night-out look, commented, “the IT girl of this new generation !!!”

“she ate and left no crumbs,” another fan commented.

Millie Bobby Brown On ‘Stranger Things’

In a recent interview with Glamour, Millie compared her feelings leading up to the conclusion of Stranger Things to the anticipation of a high school senior ready to graduate.

She confessed, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’”

The actress later explained that while she’s grateful for the experience Stranger Things gave her, she’s eager to work on projects she is truly passionate about. Despite the sci-fi drama coming to a close, Millie also anticipates staying connected with her co-stars.