millie-bobby-brown-poses-in-pink-for-latest-selfie.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a recent selfie, rocking a pink bra that was equal parts sweet and sultry.

In a recent Instagram post, the 21-year-old actress looked bold in a silky pink scoop-neck top paired with a lace-detailed pink bra. Her short brunette hair was styled in a side part with loose strands framing her face, and she completed the flirty look with baby pink nails, a pink ring, and more than a touch of pink blush.

Image via Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

The Godzilla vs Kong star captioned the photo simply, “Oh boy.” Perhaps the caption is a hat tip to Sabrina Carpenter’s new(ish) single, “Manchild.”

Regardless, fans didn’t hold back, lavishing praise on the nubile bride of Jake Bongiovi in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful,” reality TV personality and heiress Paris Hilton gushed. “You are so beautiful,” another fan echoed. “STUNNING!!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Brown’s own brand, Florence by Mills, not so humbly commented: “This look is everything.”

Millie Bobby Brown Recently Flaunted Her Bikini Body

At the end of June, Brown also showed off her beach-ready body in a bikini that left her 64 million Instagram followers absolutely swooning.

In the sizzling snaps, Brown rocked a paisley blue and green two-piece that paired an embroidered triangle top with flirty white lace ruffles and a gold pendant.

The Enola Holmes star showcased a radiant golden tan while striking a pose by the shoreline, hands gracefully resting on her head. Brown completed the look with chic designer sunglasses, a delicate light purple beaded necklace, and elegant gold hoop earrings.

The young star captioned her post with a sun, an ocean wave, and a seashell emoji.

“Beach days can be so therapeutic! You are stunning!” one top comment read. “This is a beautiful representation of a normal woman’s body. She is absolutely stunning, and I appreciate her being real!” another fan wrote.

Of course, Brown’s brand, Florence by Mills, once again chimed in with a less-than-humble declaration. “An absolute icon,” her own brand wrote.