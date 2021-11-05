Millie Bobby Brown Debuts New Boyfriend, Michael Strahan’s Shockingly Tall Daughter, And Other Can’t Miss Celebrity Instagrams

With so many celebrity Instagram accounts to choose from, it’s almost impossible to be totally caught up on the latest uploads. Luckily for you, we managed to find the Instagram snaps that are the best of the bunch.

Good Morning America fan-favorite Michael Strahan showed off his youngest daughter’s skills on the volleyball court and revealed that the teenager is nearly as tall as her retired NFL pro dad.

British pop sensation Dua Lipa was dressed to impress this week in a sheer bodysuit, though the design had us scratching our heads. Last but not least comes an update on Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s love life. The 17-year-old made her relationship with her new boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, IG official.

In case you missed any of these Instagram highlights, we’ve got you covered.

Michael Strahan’s Gorgeous Daughter Is Nearly As Tall As He Is

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Proud dad Michael Strahan can’t help but brag about his beloved kids. The dad of four gave his daughter Isabella a shout-out on Instagram and gave his fans a peek at the 17-year-old during volleyball practice. The young lady has quite a lot of skill on the court, but what has us amazed is how tall she is. She’s almost eye-to-eye with her 6’5″ dad!

Dua Lipa Wears Sheer Bodysuit But Its Optical Illusion Design Is Confusing

(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

“Levitating” songstress Dua Lipa gave fans a cheeky peek via a photo dump featuring herself wearing a super sheer, figure-hugging bodysuit. Almost everything was visible beneath the gauzy material, but the mind-bending optical illusion-like pattern confuses the brain so much that it’s hard to know what to focus on.

Millie Bobby Brown Shares First Photo With Boyfriend

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Millie Bobby Brown and her new boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were spotted together for the first time this summer, but now the two have gone Instagram official. Brown is notoriously private, which makes this adorably romantic reveal all the more special. Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s second youngest child, gives his British girlfriend a sweet kiss on her face as the two rides a London landmark.

