And baby makes three. Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, are officially leveling up from power couple to proud parents.

The Stranger Things star and her model husband shared the news of their adoption on Instagram on Thursday.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the Godzilla vs. Kong actress and Bongiovi wrote in the joint post. “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” they added.

In March, Brown shared her wish to start a family with Bongiovi, mentioning that her own parents had also embraced parenthood at a young age.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown explained on the SmartLess podcast. “I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she added.

“Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” she continued. “That is kind of what we stand by, Jake and I. The energy in our house is that the door is always open,” she explained.

New Parents Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Began Dating in 2021

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, followed by a grander celebration in Italy five months later. The accomplished actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s son announced their engagement in April 2023 after two years of dating.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for BAFTA

The pair was first linked in June 2021 and confirmed their relationship on Instagram that November. Brown and Bongiovi—an actor and activist—made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Awards in London in March 2022.