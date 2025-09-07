miley-cyrus-shades-mom-tish-over-poor-relationship-advice

Unable to contain her true thoughts, Miley Cyrus shaded her mom, Tish Cyrus, over past relationship advice.

During a recent joint interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker admitted Tish hasn’t always been the best source for dating tips.

“Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy,” Miley Cyrus said while interviewing alongside Tish and her sisters Brandi and Noah.

The key reason why Tish wanted Miley to stay with the wrong guys? Because they’re “hot.” The pop star said her decision not to follow her mom’s keen advice led to her finally being in a healthy relationship.

“I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me,” Miley continued, referring to her boyfriend Maxx Morando, whom she has been dating since 2021. “I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself.”

Miley then said, “I had to find someone who treats me with respect, and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. “Mom was like, They need to be tall. My man’s hot as hell too. But my mom also respects me.”

However, Miley and her sisters gave Tish credit for “evolving” when it came to her relationship. “That’s because she found someone that is hot and respects her,” Miley pointed out, noting Tish’s relationship with now-husband Dominic Purcell. “That’s always the goal.”

Miley Cyrus’ Sister Recently Recalled Giving Their Mom Tish Some Relationship Advice Before Her Marriage to Dominic Pursell

The Cut interview occurred just weeks after Miley Cyrus’ older sister Brandi recalled giving their mom Tish some relationship advice before her 2023 wedding to Dominic Pursell.

“I did tell you, you were rushing marriage a little,” Brandi said to Tish during their appearance on Harry Jowsey’s Boyfriend Material podcast. “It scared me. I’m like, we just got out of one marriage, why are we rushing into another?”

Brandi was referring to Tish’s divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. The divorce was finalized just 16 months before Tish and Dominic exchanged vows.

“It freaked me out,” Brandi said while discussing Tish and Dominic’s wedding plans. “I’m just saying when you rush things, then you have to take a few steps backwards and work through a bunch of s— that you skipped.”

Meanwhile, Tish said she leaned on Miley for support before the wedding. “Miley was very encouraging,” she pointed out.