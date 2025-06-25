miley-cyrus-seen-in-totally-sheer-dress-while-signing-autographs

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus left very little to the imagination while stepping out in New York City earlier this month.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker donned a totally sheer halter-top dress, accompanied by just a short necklace and sunglasses, as she signed autographs outside the hotel where she was staying on Jun. 4.

Days after the sighting, Miley Cyrus attended the world premiere of Something Beautiful, which took place at the Tribeca Festival at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on Jun. 6.

Something Beautiful is described as a musical film and visual album by Cyrus. It is further characterized as a “unique pop opera” that features 13 songs from the singer’s ninth studio album.

Following the premiere, Cyrus sat down for a discussion. When a fan requested a fan-favorite, Miley sang “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie without hesitation.

“There is a very intense amount of energy we’re sharing in this room,” Miley stated during the sit-down.

Miley Cyrus Said Acting Icon Harrison Ford Talked Her Out of Filming ‘Something Beautiful’ In a Forest

During her appearance on The Zane Lowe Show late last month, Miley Cyrus revealed how acting icon Harrison Ford was involved in the production of Something Beautiful.

Cyrus explained that she knew Ford through growing up in Disney and being in the same circles. While catching up, she showed him the PDF of her version of Something Beautiful.

“I show him my idea of Something Beautiful, which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things,” she explained. “He goes, ‘You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what?’ He’s like, ‘You going to bring a crew? You got to…’ He’s like, ‘Looks expensive.'”

Cyrus said her chat with Ford made her reconsider the film’s concepts. “I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense,” she recalled. “That’s why I want to create this film, the film is my way of touring.”

She then added, “That’s why I’m putting it into theaters, because it’s something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover and you get to feel like you’re a part of a performance, but I don’t have to tax myself in that way.”