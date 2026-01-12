miley-cyrus-wows-in-all-black-golden-globes-look

Looking stunning as always, Miley Cyrus stepped out in an all-black ensemble for the 2026 Golden Globes.

The “Flowers” songstress hit the Golden Globes red carpet in a sequined Saint Laurent gown with a dramatic V-neckline. The dress also featured a silk overlay at the top.

Adding to her Golden Globes look, Miley Cyrus wore jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Her engagement ring was also front and center of the ensemble. She also wore large framed sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 20,26 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)



Miley Cyrus was nominated for the Golden Globes award for best original song for “Dream as One” from the Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack.

While speaking to PEOPLE last month, Cyrus said she met Avatar filmmaker James Cameron at the 2024 D23 Expo. Both she and Cameron were honored as Disney Legends during the event.

“I kind of throw it out there as I always do,” she explained while recalling meeting Cameron. “I already knew the answer to, ‘So what have you been up to?’ I know he’s been up to Avatar for a very long time.”

Cyrus further shared that she just told Cameron at the time, “Just lemme know if you ever need any music.”

“It just kind of organically happened,” she noted. “James actually calls us ‘Legends in law.'”

Noting her other means of pitching music to filmmakers, Miley Cyrus shared, “That’s why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, ‘Well, if you need any music, I’m around.'”

Miley Cyrus Also Reflected on Writing the Song ‘Dream As One’

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus spoke about writing “Dream As One,” noting that the song was her chance to participate in “what really kind of bites in a film.”

“I really feel myself attached to songs,” she explained. “There’s certain songs that even if they were written for the film or just a song used in the film, like ‘I Will Always Love You,’ you immediately think of the movie itself and they become embedded.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters and has already grossed $1.2 billion.