Miley Cyrus Speaks out About Her Godmother Dolly Parton’s Health Woes

Nearly two months after fans grew concerned over Dolly Parton’s well-being, Miley Cyrus speaks about her famous godmother’s health woes.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles last week, Cyrus discussed how Parton is doing since facing some “health challenges in recent months.

“She’s always gonna keep the show going,” Miley Cyrus said about Dolly Parton. “The show must go on. She’s just excited to get back to work.”

Dolly Parton began to struggle with health woes following the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

Rumors about Parton’s well-being began circulating earlier this fall. In September, the country music icon missed an event at Dollywood. She spoke out about her absence in a video to fans.

“I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection,” Parton explained. “And the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'”

Dolly Parton Forced to Reschedule Las Vegas Performance Due to ‘Health Challenges’

Days after missing the Dollywood event, the “Jolene” hitmaker was forced to postpone several Las Vegas performances due to “health challenges.”

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she shared. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

However, she reassured her fans that she wasn’t ending her music career just yet. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Parton’s younger sister caused fans to worry when she wrote on Facebook that she had been up all night praying for the country music legend.

She later clarified that she didn’t mean to scare anyone with the praying comment, reassuring that her big sister was just “a little under the weather.”

Parton has spoken out, declaring she is “not dead yet.” She has also made some public appearances.