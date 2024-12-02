Miley Cyrus Calls Out Mother in New Interview, Blames Her for 2009 Controversy



While strolling down memory lane, Miley Cyrus called out her mother, Tish Cyrus, for her controversial pole-dancing performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

While appearing on Spotify’s Billions Club series on Nov. 22 with her sister, Brandi, Miley recalled performing her hit track “Party in the USA” at the award show when she was 16 years old.

The performance was heavily criticized, making it one of the most scandalous incidents in Miley’s life… at the time.

“This is going to be no surprise to you,” she said to Brandi while discussing the event. “Do you know whose idea that was?”

When Brandi guessed it was their mom, Miley Cyrus declared, “Yup, that was my mom’s idea. So she always lets me take the blame.”

Miley continued by recalling what happened following the pole-dancing performance. “When I got in trouble the next day,” she said, “you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus.”

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009. (Photo by John Shearer/TCA 2009/WireImage)

Despite the criticism, Miley said it was a memorable situation for her teenage self. “The thing that I remember most about that performance was it was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage,” she pointed out. “So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck, I remember the diamonds.”

Tish Cyrus Recently Stated Her Older Son Trace Has Never Been Jealous of Miley

The 2009 performance discussion came just days after Tish Cyrus spoke about how Miley’s brother Trace, a former member of Metro Station, has never been jealous of his younger sister’s fame.

“He really just told me the other day, ‘I’ve always like, I’ve never been jealous of Miley,” Tish said during her appearance on the Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. “[He said], ‘I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I get because of her.’”

Tish pointed out that her children support one another. “I think that my kids have mostly seen it that way,” she explained. “I’m sure it’s hard to be… the Mileys of the world don’t come around very often.”

However, Tish then admitted, “Not everybody gets to go in that way. It’s harder because you have to work harder and do things differently, and it’s just a completely different career path and a way into your career than the way Miley had with Hannah Montana.”