Mila De Jesus, Popular Weight Loss Influencer, Dead at 35

Mila De Jesus, a Brazilian weight loss influencer residing in Boston, who inspired followers with her candid posts, has passed away. De Jesus, recently married and a mother of four children, was just thirty-five years old. Her death was confirmed through Instagram and her family’s social media posts.

On Monday, Anna Clara, the daughter of a Brazilian fitness guru based in Boston, took to Instagram to share the sad news of her mother’s passing. Accompanied by a poignant black and white photograph, the heartfelt message in Portuguese announced the loss of Mila De Jesus.

“I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note,” Anna wrote alongside the image, translated to English. “We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you.”

Clara’s post was met with an outpouring of shock and grief, as fans and users flooded the comments section with their heartfelt sentiments. “My condolences to all friends and family!” one user replied. “Too sad.”

“Lord have mercy. So sad,” Another user wrote. “I’m so sorry… for your mother, for you and for your family…. Your mother was a very very special and very loved person… May God comfort your hearts!”

The Cause of Mila De Jesus’ Death Remain Unknown

The cause of Mila’s death and the circumstances surrounding it remain unknown. In October, Mila De Jesus revealed on her Instagram that she had been fighting against a severe case of psoriasis, which had covered 80 percent of her body for three months. She posted pictures showcasing the skin disease that was affecting her body.

However, the next month, Mila shared a transformation picture showcasing her progress in weight loss. “13 years between one picture … 6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways,” she wrote alongside the photo, translated from Portuguese. “On one side Mila aged 22 and on the other, Mila aged 35. How much we change, huh? How we grow and how we learn. Girl pride.”

Mila, who had undergone gastric bypass surgery in 2017, garnered an impressive following on Instagram, where she meticulously chronicled her remarkable body transformation. Through sharing her body transformation photos, she consistently inspired her followers to discover purpose and motivation in their lives. Her weight loss journey was so significant that it necessitated skin removal surgery. On YouTube, Mila boasted over 103,000 subscribers to her channel, primarily dedicated to offering engaging makeup tutorials.