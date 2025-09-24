Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Still Hospitalized 11 Days Post-Crash, Underwent ‘Extensive Jaw Surgery’

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shared a health update nearly two weeks after he and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, were in a devastating car crash.

On September 13, the 61-year-old announced on social media that he and his partner had been in an accident. The couple shared photos of a vintage blue car showing damage from what appeared to be a head-on collision.

Image via Instagram / Leticia Cline

Wolfe has since been discharged from the hospital but remains by Cline’s side. She is recovering from what his representatives describe as “extensive jaw surgery after suffering breaks in three places.”

“It’s been 11 days since the accident, and Mike and Leticia are deeply grateful for every call, text, prayer, visit, and message of support,” Wolfe’s reps told PEOPLE in a statement. “Your love has truly carried them through. They are also thankful for the outstanding care at Vanderbilt and know they are in the very best hands.”

“As many of you know, Mike has been discharged from the hospital. He is focusing on follow-up appointments and continuing to manage lingering effects from the accident, particularly injuries to his knee and wrist,” Wolfe’s reps added.

Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend’s Recovery is ‘More Complex’

Cline’s recovery, however, is “more complex,” Wolfe’s reps explained.

“She remains in the hospital and recently underwent extensive jaw surgery after suffering breaks in three places. Her surgical team shared that it was one of the most difficult cases they have ever worked on,” the reps detailed. “While the procedure was successful, she is experiencing significant pain and faces a long recovery ahead.”

“Mike and Leticia will provide updates as they are able. For now, we ask that you continue to keep Leticia in your hearts as she bravely begins this long road to healing,” Wolfe’s reps concluded.

According to his representatives, Wolfe, who has been dating Cline since 2021, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was treated for a broken nose, an injured knee, and facial lacerations that required stitches.

Wolfe had previously shared on his Instagram Story that he and Cline were recovering from the accident.

“By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay,” he wrote at the time. “We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time, and we appreciate all of your love [and] prayers. God bless.”