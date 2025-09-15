‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe and His Girlfriend Hospitalized Following Terrifying Car Crash

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, are lucky to be alive following a terrifying car crash last week.

Over the weekend, Wolfe took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he and Cline were recovering from the accident. The duo was traveling in Columbia, Tennessee, on Friday when they were hit by another vehicle.

“By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay,” Wolfe said. “We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreicate all of your love [and] prayers. God bless.”

Cline also shared on her social media account that her jaw hit the shattered car window.

In a separate post, Mike Wolfe gave an update about how he and Cline were doing while recovering. He shared a snapshot of their vehicle, which was devastated by the accident.

“It’s been a rough nite but now there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he wrote. “I truly believe in the power of group prayers, thank you to all of you that have sent them to us.”

Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Leticia Cline Will Need Surgery Following the Car Crash

In another photo posted by Cline, Wolfe is seen next to her as she lies in a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace.

“Hopefully, I get surgery tomorrow,” Cline wrote. “Broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung, and a lot of swelling on my spine. My mouth will be wired shut, but I still got my brain and that’s all that matters.”

The car crash occurred nearly a year after fellow American Pickers star Frank Fritz passed away at the age of 58.

Frank Fritz’s longtime manager, Bill Stankey, confirmed the cause of death was due to complications from a stroke while he was in hospice care.

Fritz had also been suffering from Crohn’s disease. He died on Monday, Sept. 30.

His passing was also confirmed by his family, who took to Facebook to announce the news. “This is a very tough announcement to make,” the post reads. “Frank passed away last night around 7:30.”

His family said he passed surrounded by his loved ones, including Wolfe, who rushed from Nashville to be with him in his final moments.

“Please understand this is a very rough time for us,” the family continued. “Including Mike, so be kind as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years.”